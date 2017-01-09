Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Hospitality Details HOSPITALITY Social now open at Versova, Mumbai Versova Social, the eight Social in Mumbai was launched on January 8, 2017. The space in Versova, Mumbai is a three story outlet, complete with a garden terrace designed to look like a Victorian Greenhouse. “Social has gone from strength to strength over the last couple of years,” said Riyaaz Amlani, CEO and MD, Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt Ltd (Parent company of Social). “Versova Social is now the 8th outpost of the brand in Mumbai, and the 16th pan-India. It's caught the fancy of tens of thousands across the country and we've stood by to fan the flames as it begins to spread like wildfire across the country. We're very excited to be moving into Versova, it's like nothing Mumbai has seen before.”



The split levels as well as the courtyards at multiple levels create nooks and crannies, designed for different moods and varied experiences. The first floor has a large, airy indoor space with a bar and a cozy private courtyard garden space, which doubles up as the workspace area. The second floor has an indoor space and a large courtyard along with an open bar. The first floor seats 85, 70 bottoms fit neatly on to the second floor and the ground floor is an eclectic mix of furniture and chairs that seat 20 people.



Like any other Social in Mumbai, the Versova Social also has the Social Maal ki Dukaan at the entrace, the Cutting Chai set, Davaa Daaru shot bottles, Thandi Beer Glass set and a Wooden Breakfast Tray to name a few. The menu has been altered to suit the scene. For carnivores, there's the Chicken Kebab Magic, Killer Kebab Plate and Kebabs from Social Chhatt like the Old School Chicken Tikka, Jose’s Jalapeno Chicken Tikka and Mutton Seekh. Signatures from Social Chhatt have also made it to the Versova Social menu like the Mind Blast Mutton and Black Label Butter Chicken. And for herbivores, there's the Gun Powder Baby Potatoes, Basil & Thyme Paneer Tikka, Chhatt Signatures like Punjabi Chole, Dal Makhani, Toofani Paneer and a host of other oddities.



