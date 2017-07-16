States may get to end dry days on NHs passing via cities

As per a report in The Economic Times, the Centre
is likely to allow states to take over stretches of national highways
passing through cities that are denotified to get around a ban on liquor
sales along such roads. However, such states will lose funds provided
by the Central government to maintain them. The Supreme Court clarified
that the sale of liquor within 500 metres of state or national highways
won’t fall foul of the law if such routes are within city limits and
denotified. The clarification will allow restaurants and pubs along
denotified sections of national highways passing through cities to serve
alcohol. However, states will lose out on the central assistance they
received to maintain these roads and will have to spend out of their own
pockets.
“In case the states approach us, we’ll act on the
proposal after taking legal opinion. In the past, we’ve handed over
several stretches to state public works departments. In Delhi, three
main stretches on Ring Road were transferred to PWD a few years ago,” a
top road ministry official said. The official said the ministry won’t
denotify highways on its own to facilitate the sale of alcohol on
national highways because it had supported the ban in court. “It’s the
prerogative of the states to do whatever they deem fit,” the official
added. The hospitality and tourism industry in cities such as Bengaluru,
Chennai and Nagpur, which have major national highways passing through
them, were most affected by the ban imposed by the Supreme Court, which
came into effect on April 1. The court’s clarification will permit
affected sectors, including tourism, to move state governments and Union
Territories to denotify highways that pass through cities. Chandigarh,
Punjab and Himachal Pradesh are among those that have already denotified
several state highways.
“If it is within city, you can touch
it. If it is not, you cannot. As long as it remains a national highway,
it will be covered by our judgement. If it ceases to be a highway, it
won’t,” a three-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice of India JS
Khehar said. The court’s order came on an appeal against a Chandigarh
administration decision to denotify certain highways to allow liquor
sales within 500 metres of them. The move was challenged by an NGO that
had originally sought a ban on liquor sales along highways to curb road
fatalities.