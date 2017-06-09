StayWell Hospitality launches its 5th hotel in India - Leisure Inn Shrey, Jodhpur

Australian-owned Hotel Management Company, StayWell
Hospitality Group (SWHG) recently joined hands with Hukam Constructions
& Hotels for the launch of its fifth property in India - Leisure
Inn Shrey, Jodhpur. A three-star mid-scale hotel located in the
high-visibility city centre of Jodhpur, it plans to capitalise on its
pillar-less banqueting space, the growing corporate travel to the city
and the eating out culture among the locals.
This newly constructed property has debuted with 51 rooms,
vegetarian restaurant-Grand Chanakya, one coffee shop and 3000 sq ft of
MICE space fit to accommodate up to 300 people.
In the next six
months, Leisure Inn Shrey, Jodhpur will also house a bar on the ground
floor and a rooftop restaurant with live cooking counters offering North
Indian grills and Teppanyaki cuisine.
The property is suited to
host medium-size social events and thus has already received two
wedding bookings for early winters. The hotel might consider opening a
spa, but at a later stage.
The inaugural offer at Leisure Inn Shrey, Jodhpur is priced at INR 3299
valid till July end.
Talking exclusively to HospitalityBiz India,
Rohit Vig, Managing Director, StayWell Hospitality Group in India said,
“Leisure Inn Shrey, Jodhpur is our fifth property in India and we are
all excited to see the brand growing. We are glad to partner with Hukam
Constructions and Hotels Pvt. Ltd. and look forward to a healthy
association. The corporate travel segment will be the core target
audience for the property. We aim to strengthen relations with them to
command a year-round business.”
Elaborating on the company’s expansion plans, Vig added that
they will soon be adding a third property in Rajasthan at Udaipur. He
believes that it will complete their presence in the travel circuit of
Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur. Other launches will be observed in
Hyderabad (Leisure Inn), Goa (Leisure Inn), Raipur (Leisure Inn),
Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Greater Noida.
A Park Regis in Visakhapatnam and a Leisure Inn Service
Apartments in Gurugram will go operational by September 2017 and January
2018 respectively. StayWell Hospitality has done 14 signings until now
and is hopeful to sign another 10-11 by mid 2018, confirmed Vig.