StayWell Hospitality launches its 5th hotel in India - Leisure Inn Shrey, Jodhpur Australian-owned Hotel Management Company, StayWell Hospitality Group (SWHG) recently joined hands with Hukam Constructions & Hotels for the launch of its fifth property in India - Leisure Inn Shrey, Jodhpur. A three-star mid-scale hotel located in the high-visibility city centre of Jodhpur, it plans to capitalise on its pillar-less banqueting space, the growing corporate travel to the city and the eating out culture among the locals.



This newly constructed property has debuted with 51 rooms, vegetarian restaurant-Grand Chanakya, one coffee shop and 3000 sq ft of MICE space fit to accommodate up to 300 people.



In the next six months, Leisure Inn Shrey, Jodhpur will also house a bar on the ground floor and a rooftop restaurant with live cooking counters offering North Indian grills and Teppanyaki cuisine.



The property is suited to host medium-size social events and thus has already received two wedding bookings for early winters. The hotel might consider opening a spa, but at a later stage. The inaugural offer at Leisure Inn Shrey, Jodhpur is priced at INR 3299 valid till July end.



Talking exclusively to HospitalityBiz India, Rohit Vig, Managing Director, StayWell Hospitality Group in India said, “Leisure Inn Shrey, Jodhpur is our fifth property in India and we are all excited to see the brand growing. We are glad to partner with Hukam Constructions and Hotels Pvt. Ltd. and look forward to a healthy association. The corporate travel segment will be the core target audience for the property. We aim to strengthen relations with them to command a year-round business.”



Elaborating on the company’s expansion plans, Vig added that they will soon be adding a third property in Rajasthan at Udaipur. He believes that it will complete their presence in the travel circuit of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur. Other launches will be observed in Hyderabad (Leisure Inn), Goa (Leisure Inn), Raipur (Leisure Inn), Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Greater Noida.



A Park Regis in Visakhapatnam and a Leisure Inn Service Apartments in Gurugram will go operational by September 2017 and January 2018 respectively. StayWell Hospitality has done 14 signings until now and is hopeful to sign another 10-11 by mid 2018, confirmed Vig.

