StayWell Hospitality ties up with VKL Group for Park Regis Juffair in Bahrain

StayWell Hospitality Group announced that the first
Park Regis Hotel in the Juffair district of Manama, Bahrain will open
in the last quarter of 2017. With 164 guest rooms, six food and beverage
outlets including a 1000 capacity ballroom, swimming pool and gym, the
upscale hotel will be launched with a marketing license agreement with
Manama-based VKL Group.
When opened, the Park Regis Lotus hotel, which is located in the
nation's capital of Manama will have easy access to Bahrain's largest
mosque, the Al Fateh Mosque and the Bahrain causeway, which connects the
island country to Saudi Arabia.
Simon Wan, CEO, StayWell Hospitality Group said that
Manama-based VKL Group is a key regional player which owns and operates a
portfolio of hotels with more than 1,300 rooms and another 600 rooms
shortly. This will enable StayWell Hospitality Group to open additional
properties across Bahrain in the coming 12 months, he added.
"Following the signature of a 550-keys Park Regis Resort in the
UAE the day before, I am encouraged with the future expansion of the
region and confident that this partnership with VKL Namal Group reflects
our commitment to grow our presence in the Middle East Region. We are
hoping that this magnificent property is the stepping stone for further
presence in Bahrain. I am confident further projects between both groups
will be a reality soon under the vision and leadership of VKL Namal
Group Chairman Dr. Varghese Kurian," said Wan.
Dr Varghese Kurian, Chairman, VKL Namal Group said that
formalising the partnership with StayWell Hospitality Group and opening
the Park Regis Juffair in the last quarter of 2017 is the start of
significant expansion in the Middle East.
"We are hoping for a
long and successful partnership with StayWell Hospitality Group and we
hope we can move quickly with future properties under the StayWell
Brands; Park Regis and Leisure Inn," Dr Kurian said.