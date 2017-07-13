Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Hospitality Details HOSPITALITY StayWell Hospitality ties up with VKL Group for Park Regis Juffair in Bahrain StayWell Hospitality Group announced that the first Park Regis Hotel in the Juffair district of Manama, Bahrain will open in the last quarter of 2017. With 164 guest rooms, six food and beverage outlets including a 1000 capacity ballroom, swimming pool and gym, the upscale hotel will be launched with a marketing license agreement with Manama-based VKL Group.



When opened, the Park Regis Lotus hotel, which is located in the nation's capital of Manama will have easy access to Bahrain's largest mosque, the Al Fateh Mosque and the Bahrain causeway, which connects the island country to Saudi Arabia.



Simon Wan, CEO, StayWell Hospitality Group said that Manama-based VKL Group is a key regional player which owns and operates a portfolio of hotels with more than 1,300 rooms and another 600 rooms shortly. This will enable StayWell Hospitality Group to open additional properties across Bahrain in the coming 12 months, he added.



"Following the signature of a 550-keys Park Regis Resort in the UAE the day before, I am encouraged with the future expansion of the region and confident that this partnership with VKL Namal Group reflects our commitment to grow our presence in the Middle East Region. We are hoping that this magnificent property is the stepping stone for further presence in Bahrain. I am confident further projects between both groups will be a reality soon under the vision and leadership of VKL Namal Group Chairman Dr. Varghese Kurian," said Wan.



Dr Varghese Kurian, Chairman, VKL Namal Group said that formalising the partnership with StayWell Hospitality Group and opening the Park Regis Juffair in the last quarter of 2017 is the start of significant expansion in the Middle East.



"We are hoping for a long and successful partnership with StayWell Hospitality Group and we hope we can move quickly with future properties under the StayWell Brands; Park Regis and Leisure Inn," Dr Kurian said.



