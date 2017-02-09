Taj Group to bring all its hotels under common ‘Taj’ branding

Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), the promoters of Taj Hotels Resorts and Palaces, has announced their new brand architecture today by which they have grouped the company under a single brand identity – Taj Hotels Palaces Resorts Safaris. With this move, the company will merge their Vivanta by Taj and Taj Gateway brands into the Taj identity.



The redesigned architecture will see all hotels grouped under: Taj Hotels; Taj Palaces; Taj Resorts; and Taj Safaris respectively. All hotels will have carefully designed product and service attributes leading to a distinct guest experience, an official release by the company says.



The company will complete the brand transition as per the new brand architecture by December 2017.



While the essential elements of the corporate brand logo – the main unit and colour palette -- will remain the same as it is, the addition of Taj Safaris to the corporate logo will signal the growing importance of this segment to the business. This aligning of brand architecture is driven by the strong legacy of Taj across decades and reinforces the deep resonance of brand Taj with its guests, and the vision of its founder Jamsetji Tata. It also connects back to the recently unveiled ‘Tajness’ philosophy which takes the best from the Taj's past and redefines it for the future.



At the unveiling of the new brand architecture at the iconic Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, Rakesh Sarna, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Taj Hotels Palaces Resorts Safaris, said, “We are humbled to be custodians of the vision of our founder, Jamsetji Tata, and very grateful to our guests who feel a deep connection with the Taj he built and who place their faith in us on a daily basis. The new brand identity honours the renowned legacy of the Taj in a structure that will create greater brand resonance with our guests and also allow for considerable value creation for all our stakeholders. Taj as a brand, truly speaks to the nation’s pride and the redesigned architecture is a tangible step in celebrating our heritage while recognizing the need to prepare for the bright future of India’s tomorrow.”



At Taj Hotels these will include in-room check-ins, lobbies as cozy living rooms, world-class concierge service, 24/7 services including breakfast, fitness centers, spas and an exceptional sleep experience apart from all-day dining, comfort food, and the world of Taj cuisine.



All Taj Palaces will continue to have a rich regal history and lineage and will offer royal experiences that include themed suites that can be completely personalized to guest preferences, unique dining experiences and dedicated butler service for suites.



Taj Resorts will have distinct architecture and design that brings out the natural beauty of the locations where they operate. Resorts will offer complete personalization for suites, sustainable food menus and signature Jiva Spas which are inspired by the ancient healing traditions of India.



Taj Safaris, located in or near National Parks, will have sustainability at their core. They will operate with lighter carbon footprints and will champion local community engagement. Highly trained naturalists will be the key to these safaris; experiences will include adventure trails, breakfast in the woods and other unique dining experiences with farm-to-fork concepts for guests.