Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Hospitality Details HOSPITALITY The Parisian Macao to host 5th MICE India & Luxury Travel Congress MICE India and Luxury Travel (MILT) Congress 2017, a platform for MICE and luxury travel sourcing for regional and outbound travel from India, has announced that it has signed up ‘The Venetian Macao’ as the Platinum Partner of the event. The Venetian Macao will collaborate with the event to showcase their newest property ‘The Parisian Macao’, which opened in September 2016.



“The property, which is the Venetian Cottai’s flagship property, is set to take the Indian MICE market by storm. It is through channels like MILT Congress that The Venetian® Macao and The Parisian Macao are able to reinstate their offering to the Indian market,” said, Stephanie Tanpure, Executive Director of Sales, Sands Resorts Cottai Strip Macao.



Now in its 5th year, the MILT Congress is organised by Dubai-based QnA International. Over the years, the event has transformed itself into a premium networking and business platform aimed at industry leaders who represent India’s top corporations, biggest film production houses and premium destination wedding planners. The event also enables these executives to meet with global travel and hospitality suppliers looking to build long lasting alliances with them and offer packages at discounted rates for their future MICE & Luxury Travel purposes.



According to Tanpure, this year, the business from the Indian market has been very strong for Sands Resorts Cotai Strip Macao. “Our numbers are up 20% year-on-year from Indian travellers and we feel confident about the Indian market. We are very happy to see this steady increase in the number of Indian visitor arrivals to our integrated resorts. The response we saw this year from the MICE Segment alone was very promising.”



The Parisian Macao property features a full array of integrated resort facilities that includes 3,000 guest rooms and suites, convention and meeting space, international restaurants, spa, kids’ club, health club, pool deck with themed water park, and 1,200-seat theatre, among other amenities.



“It is very important to understand changing preferences of the Indian market and benchmark from the many success stories. The need to source the right destination for the MICE activities is very prominent; it is about finding it all under one roof,” explained Ackash Jain, Director, QnA International.



“This is where the MILT Congress comes in. As the organisers of MILT Congress, our objective has always been to bring the best destinations and suppliers from all over the world to meet C-level executives from the region. The event’s visitors are decision-makers on all aspects related to procurement in the MICE, business and luxury travel activities.”



