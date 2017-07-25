Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Hospitality Details HOSPITALITY The Venetian Macao celebrates 10th Anniversary this August with special offers The Venetian Macao will celebrate its 10th Anniversary this August with a range of exciting benefits and discounts for hotel guests and visitors to enjoy. To celebrate the “Very Extraordinary, Very Venetian” 10th Anniversary, the integrated resort is offering a host of attractive deals for everyone to enjoy. From the fashion conscious to foodies, “A Shopping Extravaganza to Celebrate the 10th Anniversary” promotion allows customers to earn as they spend at Sands Shoppes between August 23 – September 17, 2017.



Shoppers can receive generous shopping and dining voucher rewards when they reach a range of spending targets, which they can use at over 450 participating outlets at Sands Shoppes, as well as luxurious hotel stay at The Venetian Macao.



The iconic integrated resort first opened its doors back on August 28, 2007 to much fanfare, and over the past 10 years has welcomed millions of visitors including countless celebrities to the property, won numerous international hospitality awards and was also voted 'One of the Most Instagrammed Luxury Hotels in the World' in 2016 by Bloomberg News.



