Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Hospitality Details HOSPITALITY The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace appoints Rohit Dar as new General Manager Rohit Dar has been appointed as the new General Manager at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace. Prior to joining The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, he was the General Manager at Jaipur Marriott Hotel.



He started his journey in the hospitality industry as a management trainee with Oberoi Centre of Learning and Development (OCLD). He joined OCLD post completing his Business Studies graduate degree from Delhi University. Dar brings over two decades of experience in the hospitality industry, having worked at properties like The Oberoi in Mumbai and New Delhi, The Oberoi Rajvilas, Oakwood Premier Prestige, Bangalore and The Trident Kochi.



Dar’s expertise includes improving service quality standards with his eye for detail and driving performance in hotel operations. He was recently awarded the Marriott Asia Pacific 2016 General Manager Award for his Sale Leadership.



At The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, his key responsibilities include overseeing the hotel operations, development and implementation of marketing and operational plans to ensure optimum guest satisfaction.



