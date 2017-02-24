Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Hospitality Details HOSPITALITY Three new hotels to open in New York City in February NYC & Company is proud to acknowledge the opening of three new hotels in New York City this February: the contemporary and luxurious Whitby Hotel in Midtown Manhattan; the sustainable waterfront property1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge in Downtown Brooklyn; and the 612-room DoubleTree by Hilton New York-Times Square West.



New York City has the most active hotel development pipeline in the country. With over 112,000 hotel rooms currently available across the five boroughs and an expected inventory of 135,000 expected by 2019, New York City continues to attract new developments.



From luxury and boutique hotels to independent and affiliated properties, ranging in size from just 14 rooms to over 900, New York City has rooms to suit all travelers' needs and preferences. Located in neighborhoods and boroughs across the City, these new hotels allow visitors to experience more new neighborhoods than ever before.



