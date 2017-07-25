Timeshare owners report higher satisfaction & fewer concerns on holiday: RCI report

A new study done by Kantar IMRB for RCI, the global
leader in vacation exchange highlights that consumers view vacation
ownership rather favorably with 7 in 10 consumers who don’t currently
own timeshare reporting they find the concept appealing and relevant.
The
report comprised a sample size of 2008 in depth interviews across
including Delhi, Ludhiana, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and
other major cities. Out of the total sample size, 31% of the respondents
were timeshare owners.
The study examined Indian travellers to understand their motivations
behind taking a holiday and the factors that go into deciding where to
go. The top rated reason travellers take a vacation is to rejuvenate
(60%), followed closely by spending quality time with family (51%) and
taking time away from city life (36%).
When deciding on a destination for holiday, travellers cited
scenic beauty (64%), convenient place to travel to (55%) and affordable
(42%) as their top factors. As a result, Goa, Delhi and Kerala were the
most popular domestic destinations among Indian travellers. Globally,
Indian travellers are most likely to travel to Dubai (20%), Thailand
(13%) and Singapore (12%).
The survey also revealed that Indian travellers relish the
last-minute decisions, with more than four in 10 planning their holidays
four weeks or less ahead of time.
It examined holiday satisfaction rates among Indian travellers,
and found a significant gap between timeshare owners and non-owners.
When it comes to overall holiday satisfaction, 55% of timeshare owners
reported being very satisfied compared to just 37% of non-owners.
The timeshare owner segment also had significantly less worries
while on holiday. When asked about having concerns on holidays,
Timeshare owners were significantly less concerned about cheats and
pickpockets, accommodation quality and food options.
The report findings suggest the timeshare industry in India is
well-positioned for growth. An impressive 70% of those who do not
currently own timeshare find the concept appealing and relevant, and
more than half (52%) said they would be willing to sign up for a
timeshare package in the future.
Sabina Chopra, managing director, RCI India said, “It is
encouraging to observe the response to timeshare in recent times.
Timeshare has redefined the satisfaction quotient for the Indian
traveller by providing convenient bookings, planning efficiency to
scenic destinations, five-star quality accommodation, and adventurous
activities. Indian travelers have reiterated their preference for
timeshare holidays as it gives them the perennial experience of enjoying
a gamut of holiday benefits,” she continued.
“This is reflected in the results of the survey, which show that
timeshare owners are much more satisfied with their vacations compared
to non-owners. The findings also reveal there is a clear opportunity for
our industry with nearly 3 in 4 who don’t own expressing interest in a
product that helps them plan a hassle-free vacation and more than half
showing willingness to sign up in the future,” she added.