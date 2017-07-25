STRATEGY

HOSPITALITY

Timeshare owners report higher satisfaction & fewer concerns on holiday: RCI report

A new study done by Kantar IMRB for RCI, the global leader in vacation exchange highlights that consumers view vacation ownership rather favorably with 7 in 10 consumers who don't currently own timeshare reporting they find the concept appealing and relevant.



The report comprised a sample size of 2008 in depth interviews across including Delhi, Ludhiana, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and other major cities. Out of the total sample size, 31% of the respondents were timeshare owners. The study examined Indian travellers to understand their motivations behind taking a holiday and the factors that go into deciding where to go. The top rated reason travellers take a vacation is to rejuvenate (60%), followed closely by spending quality time with family (51%) and taking time away from city life (36%).



When deciding on a destination for holiday, travellers cited scenic beauty (64%), convenient place to travel to (55%) and affordable (42%) as their top factors. As a result, Goa, Delhi and Kerala were the most popular domestic destinations among Indian travellers. Globally, Indian travellers are most likely to travel to Dubai (20%), Thailand (13%) and Singapore (12%).



The survey also revealed that Indian travellers relish the last-minute decisions, with more than four in 10 planning their holidays four weeks or less ahead of time.



It examined holiday satisfaction rates among Indian travellers, and found a significant gap between timeshare owners and non-owners. When it comes to overall holiday satisfaction, 55% of timeshare owners reported being very satisfied compared to just 37% of non-owners.



The timeshare owner segment also had significantly less worries while on holiday. When asked about having concerns on holidays, Timeshare owners were significantly less concerned about cheats and pickpockets, accommodation quality and food options.



The report findings suggest the timeshare industry in India is well-positioned for growth. An impressive 70% of those who do not currently own timeshare find the concept appealing and relevant, and more than half (52%) said they would be willing to sign up for a timeshare package in the future.



Sabina Chopra, managing director, RCI India said, “It is encouraging to observe the response to timeshare in recent times. Timeshare has redefined the satisfaction quotient for the Indian traveller by providing convenient bookings, planning efficiency to scenic destinations, five-star quality accommodation, and adventurous activities. Indian travelers have reiterated their preference for timeshare holidays as it gives them the perennial experience of enjoying a gamut of holiday benefits,” she continued.



"This is reflected in the results of the survey, which show that timeshare owners are much more satisfied with their vacations compared to non-owners. The findings also reveal there is a clear opportunity for our industry with nearly 3 in 4 who don't own expressing interest in a product that helps them plan a hassle-free vacation and more than half showing willingness to sign up in the future," she added.



