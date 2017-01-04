Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Hospitality Details HOSPITALITY Top tier hotels in Abu Dhabi record 100% occupancy during New Year Abu Dhabi witnessed an extremely busy New Year's period with the emirate's top-tier hotels running at 100% occupancy levels, with many more hotels close to full capacity.



Establishments enjoying full capacity over the New Year period included the Beach Rotana, Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche and Intercontinental Abu Dhabi. Guests checking in to the emirate's hotels from January until November 2016 showed an increase of 8% compared with 2015, with the total number of guest arrivals at 40,22,918.



Events such as the New Year's Eve concert by world-famous rock band Coldplay at du Arena on Abu Dhabi's 'entertainment hub' of Yas Island helped boost visitor numbers, with 30,000 people packed into the venue to enjoy famous songs by the band including 'Fix You' and 'Clocks'.



Many more people flocked to the city to enjoy alternative musical events, such as a concert at the waterfront promenade on Al Maryah Island by Emirati star Hussain Al Jasmi, Egyptian pop icon Mohammad Hamaki, and Palestinian singing sensation Mohammad Assaf.



Yas Island’s "Winterland Carnival" which was held at the du Forum welcomed more than 26,000 people who enjoyed the activities at this unique winter-themed event, which featured exciting rides, games, performers, as well as an array of food trucks.



Spectacular fireworks displays also delighted the huge crowds, with pyrotechnic events held at several locations across the emirate. Visitors and residents alike celebrated the start of the New Year whilst watching spectacular sky-high shows at Al Maryah Island Promenade, Khor Al Maqtaa and the famous Emirates Palace hotel - with rapturous crowds packing the capital's iconic Corniche in order to watch.



