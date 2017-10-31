Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Hospitality Details HOSPITALITY Treebo Hotels report net loss of INR 73.5 cr in FY17 As per the Mint report, Budget hotel chain Treebo Hotels posted INR 73.5 crore in net losses in the fiscal year ended March 31, on total sales of INR 20.6 crore, according to company documents sourced from Tofler. Treebo spent INR 94 crore in the year under review, the bulk of which were other expenses of INR 53.3 crore, and employee costs of INR 38 crore. Comparative figures from the previous financial year are not available.



Over the last few years, increasing online penetration and a burgeoning middle class has doubled the interest for budget hotels. The category has emerged as a priority for online travel agencies like Yatra and Make My Trip, which are servicing a large part of this demand. A recent report by Deutsche Bank AG said gross hotel bookings were USD 7.2 billion in 2016 and are poised to grow to USD 10.9 billion by 2020.



