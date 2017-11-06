Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Hospitality Details HOSPITALITY Treebo launches ‘InstaConnectWiFi’ for guests at its hotels Treebo Hotels announced the launch of ‘InstaConnectWiFi’ - a technology feature that would allow the guests to automatically connect to the hotels’ Wifi network at over 50 Treebo properties. It will soon be launched across its portfolio of 300 Treebo hotels.



Often, the guest ends up spending a lot of time, post check-in, figuring out how to connect to the hotel’s Wifi network. This includes calling the reception to get the password, finding the right network from the long list that typically appears and keying in the password which often takes multiple attempts, leading to delay and poor experience in most cases. Treebo’s ‘InstaConnectWiFi’ addresses this concern by allowing guests who have made the booking or checked-in to a Treebo using a valid phone number to automatically connect their devices - mobile, laptop, and tablets as soon as they arrive at the hotel. Irrespective of their mode of booking- app, website or walk-in, the guests will now be able to access the hotel Wifi by simply using their mobile number.



Commenting on the launch, Khilan Haria, Head-Product, Treebo Hotels said “We have always tried to use unique technology interventions to enhance guest experience at our hotels. ‘InstaConnectWiFi’ is a testimony of our commitment to deliver unmatched high-quality guest experience at every touch-point at our properties. Our guests can now access Wifi in a simple and efficient manner wherein the only input needed from them is their mobile number - just one time. For all subsequent stays across the Treebo network, guests enjoy zero touch Wifi access with no action on their part. Just as we seamlessly auto-connect to our home Wifi every time we open the door, now our guests will be connected seamlessly to the Wifi network every time they stay at a Treebo hotel.”



