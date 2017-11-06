Treebo launches ‘InstaConnectWiFi’ for guests at its hotels

Treebo Hotels announced the launch of
‘InstaConnectWiFi’ - a technology feature that would allow the guests to
automatically connect to the hotels’ Wifi network at over 50 Treebo
properties. It will soon be launched across its portfolio of 300 Treebo
hotels.
Often, the guest ends up spending a lot of time, post
check-in, figuring out how to connect to the hotel’s Wifi network. This
includes calling the reception to get the password, finding the right
network from the long list that typically appears and keying in the
password which often takes multiple attempts, leading to delay and poor
experience in most cases. Treebo’s ‘InstaConnectWiFi’ addresses this
concern by allowing guests who have made the booking or checked-in to a
Treebo using a valid phone number to automatically connect their devices
- mobile, laptop, and tablets as soon as they arrive at the hotel.
Irrespective of their mode of booking- app, website or walk-in, the
guests will now be able to access the hotel Wifi by simply using their
mobile number.
Commenting on the launch, Khilan Haria,
Head-Product, Treebo Hotels said “We have always tried to use unique
technology interventions to enhance guest experience at our hotels.
‘InstaConnectWiFi’ is a testimony of our commitment to deliver unmatched
high-quality guest experience at every touch-point at our properties.
Our guests can now access Wifi in a simple and efficient manner wherein
the only input needed from them is their mobile number - just one time.
For all subsequent stays across the Treebo network, guests enjoy zero
touch Wifi access with no action on their part. Just as we seamlessly
auto-connect to our home Wifi every time we open the door, now our
guests will be connected seamlessly to the Wifi network every time they
stay at a Treebo hotel.”