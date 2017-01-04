 
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Advisory Board  |  Archives  |  Feedback  
Trade News
Inbound/ Domestic News
Outbound News
 
Home Hospitality Details

HOSPITALITY

Wednesday, 04 January, 2017, 17 : 00 PM [IST]

Union Commerce & Industry Minister bats exemptions under GST for Tourism & Hospitality Sector
By TBM Staff | New Delhi
Union Commerce & Industry Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman in her meeting with the Union Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley yesterday has suggested exemptions under GST (Goods & Services Tax) for export sensitive sectors including Tourism and Hospitality. She also asked for 100% exemption or lower slab of 5% for labour intensive sectors like plantations, leather manufacturing, etc., under the GST.

According to reports, the Union Commerce Minister also suggested a review of the current EPCG (Export Promotion of Capital Goods Authorisation) Scheme where importers of capital goods and raw materials has to claim the refunds of tax paid upfront which makes the process cumbersome. She asked simplification of the process as the refunds generally takes months. Such imports need not to be taxed upfront.

Hotels currently enjoy the EPCG scheme for importing capital goods required for hotel projects in the country.
 
Post Your commentsPOST YOUR COMMENT
Comments
* Name :      
* Email :    
  Website :  
     
Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.
Enter your e-mail ID for our
Weekly e-Newsletter
   
HOME    ABOUT US    CONTACT US    DISCLAIMER    SITE MAP    ARCHIVES
© Copyright 2015 Saffron Synergies Pvt Ltd