USGBC’s Greenbuild Conference to be held in Mumbai from Nov 2-4

The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), the
creators of the LEED green building rating system have announced that
Greenbuild, a green building conference and expo, will be held in
Mumbai, India from November 2-4, 2017.
USGBC also announced that the Greenbuild International
Conference and Expo will be held in partnership with the ABEC
Exhibitions & Conferences Ltd. (ABEC), and bring together Indian and
global industry leaders, experts and frontline professionals dedicated
to sustainable building, making Greenbuild the ideal space to learn
about groundbreaking green building products, services and technologies
in the region.
“Greenbuild is the place where the passion of the green building
movement comes alive,” said Mahesh Ramanujam, President and CEO, U.S.
Green Building Council and Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI)
adding, “India is the third largest market for LEED outside the U.S.,
and USGBC has committed to bringing its resources to advance more rapid
adoption of green building practices in the country. In fact, green
building is projected to grow 20% in India by 2018, which makes my
mother country the perfect location to hold the Greenbuild conference.”
The call for proposals for Greenbuild India 2017 is also open
here. GBCI, the certification body for all LEED projects globally—which
was incorporated in India last year—will also play a significant role in
the conference along with its array of new rating systems designed to
advance sustainability in the built environment. Emerging economies like
China, India and Brazil are engines of green growth and development
varies from two to six-fold over current green building levels.
“We are at the threshold for exponential growth in the building
materials and construction sector in India, and the green building
movement will be of utmost significance going forward. We are extremely
pleased that Greenbuild India 2017 will be launched alongside ACETECH in
Mumbai making it the holistic destination for the building materials
and construction sector in the country,” said Sumit Gandhi, Managing
Director, ABEC.
In recent years, the conference has expanded
internationally. In addition to the 2017 India Greenbuild, the
conference will also take place in Boston, China and Brazil this year.
“We look forward to partnering and working with ABEC,” added Ramanujam.
“ABEC is a leader in India, bringing innovation and excellence to trade
shows, events and conferences. The USGBC ABEC collaboration will help
make Greenbuild 2017 a great success in India.”