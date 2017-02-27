Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Hospitality Details HOSPITALITY USGBC’s Greenbuild Conference to be held in Mumbai from Nov 2-4 The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), the creators of the LEED green building rating system have announced that Greenbuild, a green building conference and expo, will be held in Mumbai, India from November 2-4, 2017.



USGBC also announced that the Greenbuild International Conference and Expo will be held in partnership with the ABEC Exhibitions & Conferences Ltd. (ABEC), and bring together Indian and global industry leaders, experts and frontline professionals dedicated to sustainable building, making Greenbuild the ideal space to learn about groundbreaking green building products, services and technologies in the region.



“Greenbuild is the place where the passion of the green building movement comes alive,” said Mahesh Ramanujam, President and CEO, U.S. Green Building Council and Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI) adding, “India is the third largest market for LEED outside the U.S., and USGBC has committed to bringing its resources to advance more rapid adoption of green building practices in the country. In fact, green building is projected to grow 20% in India by 2018, which makes my mother country the perfect location to hold the Greenbuild conference.”



The call for proposals for Greenbuild India 2017 is also open here. GBCI, the certification body for all LEED projects globally—which was incorporated in India last year—will also play a significant role in the conference along with its array of new rating systems designed to advance sustainability in the built environment. Emerging economies like China, India and Brazil are engines of green growth and development varies from two to six-fold over current green building levels.



“We are at the threshold for exponential growth in the building materials and construction sector in India, and the green building movement will be of utmost significance going forward. We are extremely pleased that Greenbuild India 2017 will be launched alongside ACETECH in Mumbai making it the holistic destination for the building materials and construction sector in the country,” said Sumit Gandhi, Managing Director, ABEC.



In recent years, the conference has expanded internationally. In addition to the 2017 India Greenbuild, the conference will also take place in Boston, China and Brazil this year. "We look forward to partnering and working with ABEC," added Ramanujam. "ABEC is a leader in India, bringing innovation and excellence to trade shows, events and conferences. The USGBC ABEC collaboration will help make Greenbuild 2017 a great success in India."



