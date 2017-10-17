Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Hospitality Details HOSPITALITY VITS Hotels Worldwide unveils new property in Agra Hoping to cash in on the growing leisure travellers in the city of Taj, VITS Hotels Worldwide has launched its 4-star property ‘VITS Agra’. Prominently located on National Highway 2, the hotel is well connected by air, road and rail. With major tourist attractions namely the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Akbar Tomb and Jama Mosque in close proximity, the hotel boasts of aesthetically designed 60 rooms & suites ideal for business and leisure alike.



Announcing the launch, Chandrakant Shetty, Chief Executive Officer, VITS Luxury Business Hotels says, “Agra is world renowned tourist destination, is the home to the Taj Mahal and also called city of love. The city with its vibrant culture enjoys pre-eminence in attracting a large slice of leisure and business tourists from across the world. We are delighted to launch our property in the city that would enable us tap the growing potential of tourist inflow. VITS Agra with a perfect blend of contemporary amenities rooted in customary elegance will make every guest’s stay a pleasurable experience.”



VITS Agra offers 60 rooms with 3 categories deluxe room, Suite room and executive deluxe room each boasting of tastefully adorned décor, luxurious ambience and modern services. Each room is replete with amenities ranging from Wi-Fi connectivity, 24-hour room service, tea/coffee maker and an attached bathroom with complimentary toiletries. It offers a stunning array of facilities that include multi-cuisine restaurant with wide range of culinary choices, banquet hall for parties, travel desk, same day laundry services, conference room with audio visual equipment and large lawn for wedding & receptions.



VITS Luxury Hotels presently operates 9 properties located in Mumbai, Pune, Dwarka, Aurangabad, Latur, Ankleshwar, Silvassa, Agra and Bhubaneshwar. The Hotel chain presently has inventory of 600 rooms with host of banqueting, conferencing, restaurant and lifestyle facilities. As part of its expansion plans VITS Hotel will unveil the VITS hospitality experience in Mumbai (Colaba), Nanded, Dahej, Ahmedabad and Mangalore by April 2018. The company plans to penetrate its reach nationally with 20 properties scheduled for launch primarily in Tier 2 and tier 3 in cities within the next 3 years.



