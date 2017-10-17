VITS Hotels Worldwide unveils new property in Agra

Hoping to cash in on the growing leisure travellers
in the city of Taj, VITS Hotels Worldwide has launched its 4-star
property ‘VITS Agra’. Prominently located on National Highway 2, the
hotel is well connected by air, road and rail. With major tourist
attractions namely the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Akbar Tomb and Jama Mosque
in close proximity, the hotel boasts of aesthetically designed 60 rooms
& suites ideal for business and leisure alike.
Announcing the launch, Chandrakant Shetty, Chief Executive
Officer, VITS Luxury Business Hotels says, “Agra is world renowned
tourist destination, is the home to the Taj Mahal and also called city
of love. The city with its vibrant culture enjoys pre-eminence in
attracting a large slice of leisure and business tourists from across
the world. We are delighted to launch our property in the city that
would enable us tap the growing potential of tourist inflow. VITS Agra
with a perfect blend of contemporary amenities rooted in customary
elegance will make every guest’s stay a pleasurable experience.”
VITS Agra offers 60 rooms with 3 categories deluxe room, Suite
room and executive deluxe room each boasting of tastefully adorned
décor, luxurious ambience and modern services. Each room is replete with
amenities ranging from Wi-Fi connectivity, 24-hour room service,
tea/coffee maker and an attached bathroom with complimentary toiletries.
It offers a stunning array of facilities that include multi-cuisine
restaurant with wide range of culinary choices, banquet hall for
parties, travel desk, same day laundry services, conference room with
audio visual equipment and large lawn for wedding & receptions.
VITS Luxury Hotels presently operates 9 properties located in
Mumbai, Pune, Dwarka, Aurangabad, Latur, Ankleshwar, Silvassa, Agra and
Bhubaneshwar. The Hotel chain presently has inventory of 600 rooms with
host of banqueting, conferencing, restaurant and lifestyle facilities.
As part of its expansion plans VITS Hotel will unveil the VITS
hospitality experience in Mumbai (Colaba), Nanded, Dahej, Ahmedabad and
Mangalore by April 2018. The company plans to penetrate its reach
nationally with 20 properties scheduled for launch primarily in Tier 2
and tier 3 in cities within the next 3 years.