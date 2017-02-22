Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Hospitality Details HOSPITALITY Westin Hotels & Resorts opens 'The Westin Pushkar Resort & Spa' in India Westin Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) announced the opening of The Westin Pushkar Resort & Spa in Rajasthan, India. Owned by Paradise Properties, the newly-built resort aims to bring the Westin brand’s innovative wellness initiatives to the renowned spiritual destination of Pushkar.



“With more travellers looking to maintain their wellness routines while on the road, The Westin Pushkar Resort & Spa is thrilled to offer guests the brand’s signature amenities and programs, designed to evoke renewal and well-being,” said Jagdeep Nambiar, GM, The Westin Pushkar Resort & Spa.



India’s seventh Westin property, The Westin Pushkar Resort & Spa is surrounded by the picturesque Aravalli Hills and spread across 11 acres. The property offers 98 contemporary guestrooms, of which 44 feature private pools. In addition to the signature amenities, including the Westin Heavenly Bed and the Westin Heavenly Bath, the resort embraces Westin’s innovative programming designed to inspire balance and enhance well-being, leaving guests feeling better than when they arrived.



The resort will offer a choice of four unique dining venues: Seasonal Tastes, the signature all-day dining restaurant, will serve up international and local cuisines alongside Westin’s nutrient-rich SuperFoodsRx and Fresh by the Juicery menus; Panorama, the resort’s roof-top lounge, will offer snacks and beverages with a view; Splash will feature a refreshing menu of light bites and drinks, served by the poolside; while Mix will offer a range of cocktails and beverages at the bar.



Underscoring the brand’s mission to be a partner in guests’ well-being before, during and after their stay, The Westin Pushkar Resort & Spa boasts a 10,000 square-foot Heavenly Spa with seven therapy rooms offering a range of local and international treatments. Additional amenities include a sprawling, outdoor pool located at the center of the resort, and a state-of-the-art Westin Workout fitness studio. For family entertainment, The Westin Family Kids’ Club features a 20-seat mini theater.



The Westin Pushkar Resort & Spa will also offer over 19,000 square feet of versatile function space, including a ballroom and meeting rooms, as well as a beautiful garden for corporate events and weddings.



“The opening of The Westin Pushkar Resort & Spa brings the first internationally-branded resort to the city of Pushkar,” said Pankaj Prabhashankar Saboo, Managing Partner, Paradise Properties, a part of Paradise Group. “The newly-built resort will combine the spiritual essence of the Holy City along with the well-being philosophy and programs of the Westin brand, offering unparalleled experiences and facilities to our guests.”



The Westin Pushkar Resort & Spa joins the brand’s expanding portfolio in India, including The Westin Sohna Resort & Spa in Delhi NCR; The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi; The Westin Mumbai Garden City; The Westin Pune Koregaon Park; The Westin Chennai Velachery; and The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace.





Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter