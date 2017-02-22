|
Wednesday, 22 February, 2017, 13 : 00 PM [IST]
Westin Hotels & Resorts opens 'The Westin Pushkar Resort & Spa' in India
By TBM Staff | Mumbai
Westin Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott
International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) announced the
opening of The Westin Pushkar Resort & Spa in Rajasthan, India. Owned by Paradise Properties, the newly-built
resort aims to bring the Westin brand’s innovative wellness initiatives
to the renowned spiritual destination of Pushkar.
“With more
travellers looking to maintain their wellness routines while on the
road, The Westin Pushkar Resort & Spa is thrilled to offer guests
the brand’s signature amenities and programs, designed to evoke renewal
and well-being,” said Jagdeep Nambiar, GM, The Westin Pushkar Resort
& Spa.
India’s seventh Westin property, The Westin Pushkar
Resort & Spa is surrounded by the picturesque Aravalli Hills and
spread across 11 acres. The property offers 98 contemporary guestrooms,
of which 44 feature private pools. In addition to the signature
amenities, including the Westin Heavenly Bed and the Westin Heavenly
Bath, the resort embraces Westin’s innovative programming designed to
inspire balance and enhance well-being, leaving guests feeling better
than when they arrived.
The resort will offer a choice of four
unique dining venues: Seasonal Tastes, the signature all-day dining
restaurant, will serve up international and local cuisines alongside
Westin’s nutrient-rich SuperFoodsRx and Fresh by the Juicery menus;
Panorama, the resort’s roof-top lounge, will offer snacks and beverages
with a view; Splash will feature a refreshing menu of light bites and
drinks, served by the poolside; while Mix will offer a range of
cocktails and beverages at the bar.
Underscoring the brand’s
mission to be a partner in guests’ well-being before, during and after
their stay, The Westin Pushkar Resort & Spa boasts a 10,000
square-foot Heavenly Spa with seven therapy rooms offering a range of
local and international treatments. Additional amenities include a
sprawling, outdoor pool located at the center of the resort, and a
state-of-the-art Westin Workout fitness studio. For family
entertainment, The Westin Family Kids’ Club features a 20-seat mini
theater.
The Westin Pushkar Resort & Spa will also offer
over 19,000 square feet of versatile function space, including a
ballroom and meeting rooms, as well as a beautiful garden for corporate
events and weddings.
“The opening of The Westin Pushkar Resort
& Spa brings the first internationally-branded resort to the city of
Pushkar,” said Pankaj Prabhashankar Saboo, Managing Partner, Paradise
Properties, a part of Paradise Group. “The newly-built resort will
combine the spiritual essence of the Holy City along with the well-being
philosophy and programs of the Westin brand, offering unparalleled
experiences and facilities to our guests.”
The Westin Pushkar Resort & Spa joins
the brand’s expanding portfolio in India, including The Westin Sohna
Resort & Spa in Delhi NCR; The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi; The Westin
Mumbai Garden City; The Westin Pune Koregaon Park; The Westin Chennai
Velachery; and The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace.
