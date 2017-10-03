Yatra partners with OYO; offers over 70,000 accommodation options in India

Yatra Online, Inc., today announced their
partnership with OYO. This partnership brings OYO’s inventory for the
first time onto an online travel agent platform. With this association,
Yatra’s total hotel inventory will further expand to over 70,000 hotels
in India, well ahead of its peers, adding momentum to its rapidly
growing footprint, especially in the budget hotel category.
Continuing to deliver on its promise of being “India’s travel
planner,” Yatra will now offer its customers an unparalleled pool of
accommodation options to choose from. Travelers can book OYO hotels on
Yatra’s platform, make changes to their reservations and reach out to
Yatra’s customer service if required. Yatra continues to expand its
reach in tier II & III markets in India, and this partnership with
OYO will further strengthen its position in these markets.
Dhruv Shringi, Co-founder and CEO, Yatra.com, said, “Customer
needs and preferences are constantly evolving. They seek newer and more
interesting ways to make their travel bookings seamless and cost
effective. We, as a company, are focussed on being innovative and
providing a differentiated experience to our customers. Our partnership
with OYO is a firm step in that direction and enables us to deliver a
unique proposition to our customers allowing them to choose from an
unmatched variety of travel and accommodation options in India.”
Ritesh Agarwal, Founder & CEO, OYO said, “Through this
partnership, OYO's quality-assured hassle-free offerings will be
accessible to millions of discerning travellers who book on Yatra.com.
We welcome them to avail our economy and mid-market offerings that
deliver the right balance of price, location and quality. Our mission is
to bring high-quality living spaces to all Indians and this alliance
will help us penetrate deeper into emerging travel markets."