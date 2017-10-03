Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Hospitality Details HOSPITALITY Yatra partners with OYO; offers over 70,000 accommodation options in India Yatra Online, Inc., today announced their partnership with OYO. This partnership brings OYO’s inventory for the first time onto an online travel agent platform. With this association, Yatra’s total hotel inventory will further expand to over 70,000 hotels in India, well ahead of its peers, adding momentum to its rapidly growing footprint, especially in the budget hotel category.



Continuing to deliver on its promise of being “India’s travel planner,” Yatra will now offer its customers an unparalleled pool of accommodation options to choose from. Travelers can book OYO hotels on Yatra’s platform, make changes to their reservations and reach out to Yatra’s customer service if required. Yatra continues to expand its reach in tier II & III markets in India, and this partnership with OYO will further strengthen its position in these markets.



Dhruv Shringi, Co-founder and CEO, Yatra.com, said, “Customer needs and preferences are constantly evolving. They seek newer and more interesting ways to make their travel bookings seamless and cost effective. We, as a company, are focussed on being innovative and providing a differentiated experience to our customers. Our partnership with OYO is a firm step in that direction and enables us to deliver a unique proposition to our customers allowing them to choose from an unmatched variety of travel and accommodation options in India.”



Ritesh Agarwal, Founder & CEO, OYO said, "Through this partnership, OYO's quality-assured hassle-free offerings will be accessible to millions of discerning travellers who book on Yatra.com. We welcome them to avail our economy and mid-market offerings that deliver the right balance of price, location and quality. Our mission is to bring high-quality living spaces to all Indians and this alliance will help us penetrate deeper into emerging travel markets."



