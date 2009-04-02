Home In Brief - Aviation Details IN BRIEF - AVIATION Kingfisher Airlines ties-up with Citibank Cards Kingfisher Airlines today said that it signed an agreement with Citibank Cards, which allows members of King Club holding Citibank Cards to earn free flights faster. King Club is the airline’s frequent flyer programme. As per the company statement release, the association will benefit members of King Club and Citibank cardholders who are King Club members. The members who hold a Citibank credit card can convert their reward points into King Miles and redeem the same for award flights on Kingfisher Airlines or its partner airlines. “King Club has been constantly expanding the range of partners so that King Club members have varied opportunities to earn King Miles and earn their free flights faster. The airline has a portfolio of more than 35 select programme partners,” said Anshu Sarin, General Manager, Kingfisher Airlines, King Club.



