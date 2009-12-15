Home In Brief - Trade News Details IN BRIEF - TRADE NEWS ItzCash Card Ltd. ties up with Cox & Kings to facilitate online air ticket booking Cash cards have emerged as the preferred mode of payment in the rapidly growing online travel booking market. According to the 90Di Survey, in India, 54 per cent of air ticket booking is done online, with cash cards cornering a 28.8 per cent share of the total online ticket booking. ItzCash Card Ltd., one of India’s leading cash card companies, to further consolidate its market share in this segment has tied up with Cox & Kings to facilitate online air ticket booking. With this tie-up, all Cox & Kings customers can now avail the benefits of booking their tickets online by using ItzCash card.



This tie-up is a part of ItzCash’s plans to expand its market reach in the travel segment where it has tie-ups with prominent travel portals and travel agencies like Yatra.com, Cleartrip.com, Makemytrip.com, Thomas Cook and many more to provide better travelling experience to travellers. ItzCash, in a short span of five years has expanded its reach to service millions of customers in the travel segment.



According to Naveen Surya, Managing Director, ItzCash Card Ltd., “The dynamics in the Indian travel industry are fast changing with online travel booking segment emerging as a fast growing market. To tap this opportunity we have tied-up with the leading travel portals and agencies thus expanding our reach across India.”



As the release, ItzCash World, the ItzCash franchisees which have their presence even in Tier II and Tier III cities in India, have been successful in reaching out to a large number of people who come under the non banking population, by providing them a convenient option of ticketing.

