DEALZ CLUB Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home In Conversation Details IN CONVERSATION ‘Elevana Collection offers perfect African experiences to tourists’ East Africa-based Elewana Collection is a portfolio of luxury camps, lodges and hotels. Each of the properties has been carefully selected for their unique accommodations and iconic locations to offer a complete African experience. In an email interview with TravelBiz Monitor, James Haigh, Director of Sales & Marketing, Elewana Collection offers an insight into Arusha Coffee Lodge, Serengeti Pioneer Camp, Tarangire Treetops and The Manor at Ngorongoro. Arusha Coffee Lodge

Q. What activities does Arusha Coffee Lodge offer to its visitors?

Coffee Tours & tasting

Shanga workshop tour – arts, crafts and jewellery made mostly from recycled materials and created by deaf, mute and physically disadvantaged Tanzanians Luxury boutiques including arts & crafts, jewellery, clothing & Tanzanite

Massage & spa treatments

Swimming pool

Bird-watching in the gardens

Day trips to Arusha National Park Day trips to Mt Meru

Choice of a la carte dining experiences Arusha Coffee Lodge



Q. Which traveller segment does Arusha Coffee Lodge cater to?

A. Business travellers and Safari-goers looking for a warm African welcome combined with the familiarity of a western style up-market hotel to start or finish their safari



Serengeti Pioneer Camp

Q. Elaborate on the Serengeti Pioneer Camp.

A. Serengeti Pioneer Camp is perched on rocky outcrops in Southern central Serengeti close to Moru Kopjes and affords dramatic views of the plains. A camp designed for limited impact on its natural surroundings has a 1930’s mobile safari camp feel but with modern day luxuries. The 12 tents all have en suite bathrooms offering flush loo’s running water and solar heated hot showers. Each tent has a personal room attendant to look after guests need and offers a panoramic view from the verandah.



During January to March, the Great Migration makes its way through the southern route of its journey, with some 400,000 wildebeest calves being born in January and February. This event attracts various predators, particularly lions and Serengeti Pioneer Camp is well place to enjoy a full day game drive to view this natural phenomenon and then return to camp in its quiet corner of the Serengeti.



Lake Magadi, within easy reach of the camp, is home to thousands of flamingos and is a sight to behold.



Moru Kopje is of historical significance due to Masai painting and gong rocks, but also acts as a natural reservoir for water, attracting game for most of the year. It is a particular favourite of big cats, which can often be viewed basking in the sun on the rocks.



A. The European Union and the US are our top source markets.



Q. What trade activities is Serengeti Pioneer Camp engaging in to attract Indian travellers?

A. Exclusive bush breakfast



Tarangire Treetops

Q. Elaborate on Tarangire Treetops property?

A. A unique camp with each of the 20 tented rooms being a luxury treehouse high up in the tree canopy and constructed around ancient trees. Furnished with natural wood and soft early colours it incorporates the features of the tree into its design. Each tented treehouse has a wide private deck for relaxed wildlife viewing and en suite bathrooms.



A massive baobab tree is incorporated into

the spacious lounge and overlooks the pool and watering hole, which attracts a plethora of wildlife including elephant and leopard.



Situated in its own private conservancy bordering Tarangire National Park, offers guests a secluded and private safari experience whilst having easy access to the park itself. As well as game drives, the camp offers both bush walks and night game drives as well as bush meals and sundowners. There is a swimming pool and shop on site and community visits are also offered.



Q. What is the USP of Tarangire Treetops?

Spacious Rooms

Masai Cultural Visits

The Manor at Ngorongoro

Q. Elaborate on The Manor at Ngorongoro property.

A. The Manor at Ngorongoro with its luxurious cottages and a magnificent Manor House brings an “old-world” opulence to the green and lush setting on a working coffee estate. The Manor is one of the most lavish properties on the safari circuit with each suite offering a sitting room, fireplace, enormous bath set in manicured lawns.



The Manor has easy access to both the Ngorongoro Crater and Lake Manyara National Park. Private lunches can be arranged on the floor of the Crater due to having special permissions in place to host bush meals in private campsite away from the crowds.



Elegant fine dining, full spa, swimming pool, horse riding, nature walks and cultural/market tours offer guests a change to relax and take time out from the busy safari schedule.



Q. What traveller experiences are provided at The Manor at Ngorongoro?

Shared or private game drives to the Ngorongoro Crater

Day excursions to Lake Manyara National Park and/or Olduvai Gorge

Bush lunches

Horse riding and mountain biking on the estate

Coffee tours

Guided nature walks around the property (including birdwatching)

Massage and full spa treatments

Swimming pool

Child-friendly activities including pony rides, private cinema room, local farm visit to see the animals, guided child focused nature walks with activity book, croquet, baby sitting and children's menu.



