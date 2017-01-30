STRATEGY

'Honeywell's SmartPath technology offers safe & environment friendly air traffic management' When compared with the global average, carbon emission from the aviation sector in India is still low. Due to this, the sector is developing at rapid pace and at the same time taking measures for better fuel efficiency like the upgrading of aircraft fleet and deploying new aircraft models with state-of-art technologies, says Siddharth Sen, Strategy and Marketing Director, India, Honeywell Aerospace in an interaction with Prasenjit Chakraborty. Q. What is the current state of fuel and energy consumption by passenger airlines and airports in India as well as globally?

A. According to Crisil Ltd., India is among the five fastest-growing aviation markets globally, with 275 million new passengers in 2016. This growth in passenger traffic coupled with increase in aircraft movements and availability of low cost aviation turbine fuel (ATF), directly affects the fuel consumption pattern of airlines and overall revenue generation. A report by India’s Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell on aviation turbine fuel consumption also shows a jump of 9% in 2015-16 to 6.2 million tonnes, which directly contributes to the critical carbon emission and air pollution problem in the country.



According to a report published by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, aviation accounts for approximately 2% of all man-made global carbon dioxide emissions. Due to the industry’s anticipated rapid growth this could increase to 5% by 2050. In order to maintain the growth trajectory as well address the environmental impact, the International Air Transport Association along with 191 countries has committed to carbon neutral growth by 2020 during the Montreal Protocol, 2016. Therefore, it is important for the industry to proactively reduce and mitigate the effects of carbon emissions.



Q. How does India contribute to emissions control and deliver environment friendly solutions in aviation?

A. Due to the growth in passenger traffic, the Indian aviation sector is increasingly contributing towards the carbon emissions in the environment. According to a measurement report by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), carbon emissions in India could nearly double from the 16.33 million tonnes recorded in 2011 to 28 million tonnes by 2020. Currently, the carbon emission from the Indian aviation sector is less than the global average which is enabling the sector to develop at a rapid pace, and at the same time taking measures for better fuel efficiency like the upgrading of aircraft fleet and deploying new aircraft models with state-of-art technologies.



During the Montreal Protocol on “Carbon Offset and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation”, India proposed that in order to phase out carbon emissions worldwide, developed countries will need to take the lead. Once developed countries take actions that lead to technological maturity and reduction in the prices of new technologies developing countries such as India, China and Brazil will adopt the policy.



Technology advancements in various processes such as air traffic management and optimising fuel consumption will help to reduce emissions substantially. For example, Honeywell is offering its advanced air traffic (ATM) systems in India that provide guidance, coordination and control to the aircraft, preventing excess fuel burning and emissions.



Q. What are Honeywell’s innovative solutions (products and services) to the international aviation market in terms of climate-friendly solutions and technology for airports and aircraft?

A. Honeywell continues to deliver software and hardware solutions to bring better fuel efficiency to the aviation industry while producing fewer carbon emissions. As a key player in air traffic management (ATM) modernisation, Honeywell delivers cost-effective solutions that increase airport efficiency, decrease air traffic and reduce delays. One of the many pioneering solutions is the Honeywell SmartPath Ground-Based Augmentation System (GBAS). It provides differential GPS corrections as well as a unified system for all satellites in view and offers information for approach paths. Such technologies help reduce over-consumption of fuel by increasing airport capacity and reducing weather related delays which make flights environment friendly and cost effective.



Another climate-friendly solution Honeywell creates is Honeywell Green Jet Fuel, which is made from the UOP Renewable Jet Fuel Process. An advanced renewable fuel alternative to traditional jet fuel, Honeywell Green Jet Fuel, reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 65-85% compared to petroleum-based fuels. It meets the



most rigorous jet fuel standards without altering the aircraft technology or fuel infrastructure.



Q. Which airlines/airports in India are using these services?

A. Honeywell’s SmartPath technology for satellite-based precision approach and landings was installed at Chennai International Airport since 2013 under the supervision of the Airports Authority of India. It is the first GBAS certified by the Federal Aviation Administration in the world. With the increasing number of passenger across India expected to reach 540 million annually by 2025, SmartPath can support the growing demand at Chennai International Airport by helping aircraft avoid air traffic, which in turn will reduce delays and journey times for passengers, lower operational costs for airlines and reduce consumption of fuel.



Q. How do airlines get financial benefits by using such products? Can you give us an example in this direction?

A. Honeywell’s SmartPath GBAS provides financial benefits to airlines with cost-effective precision navigation solution that increases airport capacity, decreases air traffic noise and reduces weather-related delays. It also reduces operating costs for both the aircraft operator and Air Navigation Service Providers (ANSP).



Honeywell’s SmartPath technology promises safe and environment friendly air traffic management solutions. It is a cost-effective precision navigation solution which enables increased airport capacity and decreases air traffic noise thereby helping airlines consume less fuel and reduce carbon dioxide emissions.



If commercial aviation were to source 6% of its fuel supply from biofuel, the overall carbon footprint could be reduced by 5% by 2020. The UOP Renewable Jet Fuel Process used to produce the Honeywell Green Jet Fuel is an economical solution for fuel production. At the same or even lower cost, operators can now deliver high-quality diesel fuel to airlines around the world and enable airlines to meet regulatory compliance obligations for renewable energy.



