STRATEGY

TRADE WATCH TRADE NEWS INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS OUTBOUND NEWS

AVIATION

MINISTRY

ASSOCIATIONS

DEALZ CLUB Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home In Conversation Details IN CONVERSATION ‘Hyatt Pune is ideal for business travellers’ Pune witnesses a year round flow of business travellers as there are many IT, automobile and manufacturing companies located in and around the city. Hyatt Pune’s ambience, architecture and close proximity to many SEZs has made the property a preferred choice for business travellers. Sumit Kumar, General Manager, Hyatt Pune, speaks to Prasenjit Chakraborty. Q. What does Hyatt Pune bring to the hospitality landscape of Pune?

Hyatt Pune Kalyani Nagar is an oasis in the middle of the busy city of Pune. It is an exceptional hotel that caters to all segments of travellers even though Pune is a business destination. From the business hotel during the week it transforms into a leisure destination over the weekend. The Spa, outdoor vitality pool and award winning food & beverage offerings attract locals as well as guests from cities around Pune. The hotel has been designed in such a way that it draws a lot of natural light and has water bodies all around to make the environment serene and calm.



Q. What is the demand for hotel rooms in the city and how does Hyatt Pune supplement this?

Pune is growing constantly as a market. We see businesses growing and developing which is a win-win situation for everyone who wants a share of the pie. The location and preference for the brand make Hyatt Pune busy all year round.



Q. Which are the traveller segments you cater to?

The hotel is ideal for the business traveller, Hyatt Pune offers 209 guestrooms, including 12 suites spread across the hotel. Elegantly appointed rooms are situated from the second to seventh floors and offer panoramic views. The luxury hotel is just three kilometers away from Pune International Airport and is easily accessible by hotel limousine or taxi. The hotel is also located in Pune’s IT hub and is close to many SEZ areas, industrial belts and top automobile manufacturing companies.



Q. How are you promoting the property across India?

The new age millennials coming to the hotel are very social media savvy. We have presence across all travel portals. Reservations are nowadays received through Social Media channels as well and we are present across all social platforms. In addition to this, we have a key source market team that visits the local corporate. We also have a great relationship with the print media in key feeder markets.



Q. What kind of activities do you offer to companies organising MICE events in your hotel?

The MICE market is very demand driving. We are fully equipped to organise corporate as well as social events. There are separate venues for breaks between events. The hotel also has several pockets all over for short meetings, both indoors and outdoors. There’s also a huge variety of food & beverage served across the hotel.



Hyatt Pune Kalyani Nagar is an oasis in the middle of the busy city of Pune. It is an exceptional hotel that caters to all segments of travellers even though Pune is a business destination. From the business hotel during the week it transforms into a leisure destination over the weekend. The Spa, outdoor vitality pool and award winning food & beverage offerings attract locals as well as guests from cities around Pune. The hotel has been designed in such a way that it draws a lot of natural light and has water bodies all around to make the environment serene and calm.Pune is growing constantly as a market. We see businesses growing and developing which is a win-win situation for everyone who wants a share of the pie. The location and preference for the brand make Hyatt Pune busy all year round.The hotel is ideal for the business traveller, Hyatt Pune offers 209 guestrooms, including 12 suites spread across the hotel. Elegantly appointed rooms are situated from the second to seventh floors and offer panoramic views. The luxury hotel is just three kilometers away from Pune International Airport and is easily accessible by hotel limousine or taxi. The hotel is also located in Pune’s IT hub and is close to many SEZ areas, industrial belts and top automobile manufacturing companies.The new age millennials coming to the hotel are very social media savvy. We have presence across all travel portals. Reservations are nowadays received through Social Media channels as well and we are present across all social platforms. In addition to this, we have a key source market team that visits the local corporate. We also have a great relationship with the print media in key feeder markets.The MICE market is very demand driving. We are fully equipped to organise corporate as well as social events. There are separate venues for breaks between events. The hotel also has several pockets all over for short meetings, both indoors and outdoors. There’s also a huge variety of food & beverage served across the hotel.



Q. What are the traveller trends in Pune and its surrounding areas?

Mondays to Thursdays remain the corporate movement days. Friday onwards the hotel turns into a weekend destination. Staycation travellers enjoy relaxing at our outdoor vitality pool or indulge in a spa treatment. Fishbowl, the urban lounge, turns opens up a dance floor for guests to shake a leg while enjoying a drink in the outdoor deck. The romantic ambiance of Baan Tao (an award-winning restaurant that serves up authentic Pan Asian cuisine is one of the best in the city) attracts couple to relish a Pan Asian meal at this multiple award winning restaurant.



Q. What is your RevPar & ARR?

The hotel has seen a steep rise in year-on-year growth over the last three years and we look forward to an exciting 2017.



Q. What kind of position does Pune hold in the hospitality space of Western India?

Pune is driven by the growth and development of the IT, Automobile and manufacturing sectors. Therefore there is a lot of travel from all across the country here.



Q. How important are conventional channels of distribution like OTAs and offline agents for hotels?

OTAs are becoming more and more popular with the tech savvy generation. The traditional channels work more on relationships. Hyatt Pune has great relations with both in addition to Hyatt being very strong digitally itself worldwide. Mondays to Thursdays remain the corporate movement days. Friday onwards the hotel turns into a weekend destination. Staycation travellers enjoy relaxing at our outdoor vitality pool or indulge in a spa treatment. Fishbowl, the urban lounge, turns opens up a dance floor for guests to shake a leg while enjoying a drink in the outdoor deck. The romantic ambiance of Baan Tao (an award-winning restaurant that serves up authentic Pan Asian cuisine is one of the best in the city) attracts couple to relish a Pan Asian meal at this multiple award winning restaurant.The hotel has seen a steep rise in year-on-year growth over the last three years and we look forward to an exciting 2017.Pune is driven by the growth and development of the IT, Automobile and manufacturing sectors. Therefore there is a lot of travel from all across the country here.OTAs are becoming more and more popular with the tech savvy generation. The traditional channels work more on relationships. Hyatt Pune has great relations with both in addition to Hyatt being very strong digitally itself worldwide. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter