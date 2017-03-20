|
Monday, 20 March, 2017, 15 : 17 PM [IST]
|
‘Hyatt Pune is ideal for business travellers’
|
Pune witnesses a year round flow of business travellers as there are many IT, automobile and
manufacturing companies located in and around the city. Hyatt Pune’s ambience, architecture and
close proximity to many SEZs has made the property a preferred choice for business travellers.
Sumit Kumar, General Manager, Hyatt Pune, speaks to Prasenjit Chakraborty.
|
|
Q. What does Hyatt Pune bring to the hospitality
landscape of Pune?
Hyatt Pune Kalyani Nagar is an oasis in
the middle of the busy city of Pune. It is an
exceptional hotel that caters to all segments
of travellers even though Pune is
a business destination. From the
business hotel during the week it
transforms into a leisure destination
over the weekend. The Spa,
outdoor vitality pool and award
winning food & beverage offerings
attract locals as well as guests from
cities around Pune. The hotel has
been designed in such a way that it
draws a lot of natural light and has
water bodies all around to make
the environment serene and calm.
Q. What is the demand for hotel
rooms in the city and how does
Hyatt Pune supplement this?
Pune is growing constantly as a
market. We see businesses growing
and developing which is a win-win
situation for everyone who wants a
share of the pie. The location and
preference for the brand make
Hyatt Pune busy all year round.
Q. Which are the traveller segments
you cater to?
The hotel is ideal for the business
traveller, Hyatt Pune offers 209
guestrooms, including 12 suites
spread across the hotel. Elegantly
appointed rooms are situated from
the second to seventh floors and
offer panoramic views. The luxury
hotel is just three kilometers away
from Pune International Airport
and is easily accessible by hotel
limousine or taxi. The hotel is also
located in Pune’s IT hub and is close to many
SEZ areas, industrial belts and top automobile
manufacturing companies.
Q. How are you promoting the property across
India?
The new age millennials coming to the hotel
are very social media savvy. We have presence
across all travel portals. Reservations are
nowadays received through Social Media
channels as well and we are present across all
social platforms. In addition to this, we have
a key source market team that visits the local
corporate. We also have a great relationship
with the print media in key feeder markets.
Q. What kind of activities do you offer to
companies organising MICE events in your
hotel?
The MICE market is very demand driving. We
are fully equipped to organise corporate as well
as social events. There are separate venues
for breaks between events. The hotel also has
several pockets all over for short meetings,
both indoors and outdoors. There’s also a huge
variety of food & beverage served across the
hotel.
Q. What are the traveller trends in
Pune and its surrounding areas?
Mondays to Thursdays remain the
corporate movement days. Friday
onwards the hotel turns into a weekend
destination. Staycation travellers enjoy
relaxing at our outdoor vitality pool or
indulge in a spa treatment. Fishbowl,
the urban lounge, turns opens up a
dance floor for guests to shake a leg
while enjoying a drink in the outdoor
deck. The romantic ambiance of Baan
Tao (an award-winning restaurant
that serves up authentic Pan Asian
cuisine is one of the best in the city)
attracts couple to relish a Pan Asian
meal at this multiple award winning
restaurant.
Q. What is your RevPar & ARR?
The hotel has seen a steep rise in
year-on-year growth over the last
three years and we look forward to an
exciting 2017.
Q. What kind of position does Pune
hold in the hospitality space of
Western India?
Pune is driven by the growth and
development of the IT, Automobile
and manufacturing sectors. Therefore
there is a lot of travel from all across
the country here.
Q. How important are conventional
channels of distribution like OTAs
and offline agents for hotels?
OTAs are becoming more and more popular
with the tech savvy generation. The traditional
channels work more on relationships. Hyatt
Pune has great relations with both in addition
to Hyatt being very strong digitally itself
worldwide.
