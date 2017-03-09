|
Thursday, 09 March, 2017, 15 : 46 PM [IST]
‘India ranks among the best 20 countries for Ngorongoro Conservation Area’
The Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority has witnessed a steady flow of visitors from India in
the past few years. Asantael Melita, Principal Officer - Tourism Development, Manager - Research
Development and Ecological Monitoring Ngorongoro Conservation Area, in an interaction with
TravelBiz Monitor throws light on the Ngorongoro Crater and their promotional activities for the
global market.
Q.Tell us something about the Ngorongoro
Crater and its place in world tourism?
A. Ngorongoro Crater is a caldera within the
Ngorongoro Conservation Area (NCA), with
an area of about 250sq km. The crater area was
formed into a hole that as a result of the volcano
faults where a highest point of the world was 200
million years ago, and a wall rises to 610 mts from
the floor. The Crater hosts all the big five species
and others including resident Wildebeests,
Zebras and a big number of carnivores.
It is the only place where tourists visit
throughout a year; however, they visit in seasons.
The high season starts from mid-June and break
a bit in September and October, before it picks
up again in mid-November and the high season
starts in December and goes up to March each
year. The low season starts from April to June
and that is during the heavy rains, but still visitors
can access the crater floor. The crater hosts about
80% of tourists in the Ngorongoro Crater every
year. For, 2015 the Ngorongoro received about
594,000 tourists.
Generally, the majority revenue of the
Ngorongoro Authority is by the crater visits than
any other sites. Ngorongoro Crater is worldwide
known as the 6th Crater of the World and together
with the Empakaai Crater (8 sq km) and Olmot
Crater (3.8 sq km) schedules the Ngorongoro as
the eight wonders of the World.
The other craters of the world are are the
Kucharo Japan (616 sq km), Aira Japan (552 sq
km), Aso Japan (425 sq km), Taal Philippines
(384 sq km), Shikotsu Japan (356 sq km), Idjen
Indonesia (256 sq km) and Bolsera Italy (232 sq
km).
Q. What are the tourist activities in
Ngorongoro?
A. The Ngorongoro Conservation
Area Authority has scheduled
some activities in the tariffs that
the tourists can be serviced by the
agent/operators. These activities
one can perform while in the
NCA and they are Game Viewing,
Hikking/Walking Safaris, Camping,
Hot Meals serviced by the Tourists
Hotels within the Ngorongoro,
Cultural boma visits, Filming/
Photographic, Visits Archaeological
and Paleontological areas of Oldupai and Laetole
and visits the Villages within the NCA.
Q. What is the top source market for Ngorongoro
Crater and where does India rank?
A. The top source market of the Ngorongoro is
America, United Kingdom, Germany, France,
Australia, Scandinavian Countries, Spain,
Canada and Belgium. India is
among the best 20 countries
visiting the NCA.
Q. How is the Ngorongoro
Conservation Area Authority
helping to promote tourism
in Tanzania?
A. Tourism marketing is one
of the NCAA activity that
was given by the government
as the main functions of the
area since 1959. Marketing
the attractions, the NCAA
participates into the organised
trade fairs in the world,
some scheduled by Tanzania Tourist Board and
some arranged by the NCAA itself or together
with TANAPA. Normally, when we are in the
International trade fairs the NCAA stands for
TTB and promote the Country at large. However,
the main concentration is on the Ngorongoro
attractions.
Q. In what ways Ngorongoro Conservation
Area Authority making efforts to promote its
offerings as a popular tourist destination in
India and among Indians?
A. The Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority
is well aware that among the 20 countries that
have a great impact on the visitations in the area
is India. The effort that the NCAA is doing to
promote the destination in India is scheduling the
participation of the India International Trade fair
every year. However, it was difficult for NCAA
to schedule for the India International Trade fair
in 2015/16 and 2016/2017 budget because of
the financial constraints. Regardless of that, the
visitor flow from India to NCA
has never gone down.
Q. Is Ngorongoro
Conservation Area Authority
looking at creating more
awareness among Indian
travel agents?
A. The Ngorongoro
Conservation Area Authority
wants to meet most of the
tourists at their home and
their countries. It has planned
to prepare all promotional
materials in 10 International
Languages in phase 1 in her
budget 2016/17.
The phase 2 will be the other 10 and that will
be in the 2017/18 budget. If we capture all the
20 leading countries where we can reach many
people. We believe that other countries of the
world can be accessed by using those 20 nations.
We hope to take help from Tanzanians who are
of Indian origin or the ones who are engaged
in tourism activities, to bring onboard Indian
language speaking guides. Most of the hotels
have an Indian staff and we hope we can meet
the India promotion marketing target. At the
moment, there are no specific programmes for
training guides in Indian languages.
