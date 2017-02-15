|
|
|
|
|
|
Wednesday, 15 February, 2017, 12 : 00 PM [IST]
|
‘Indian MICE market is among the largest & fastest growing across the globe’
|
In order to attract more MICE travellers from India, the Singapore-based DMC Pacific Trails - Travelz
Unlimited is bringing in many innovative changes. Recently, it introduced latest technologies to
further improve services and also inducted people who are specialised in handling MICE activities.
Rakesh Khetrapal, Managing Director, Pacific Trails, speaks to Prasenjit Chakraborty.
|
|
Q. Which are the destinations and products being promoted in India
by Pacific Trails?
A. Pacific Trails - Travelz Unlimited is a boutique company that
endeavours to keep its offerings with personal touch from the
management team and hence offers its optimised services in Singapore.
It provides end to end solutions from airport to airport that include
accommodation, meals, conferences, product launches meetings,
gala dinners, entertainment and all services associated with MICE
business.
Attractions that we promote include
Universal Studios, night safari, Jurong
Bird Park, Gardens by the Bay and
Sentosa primarily, and specific inclusions
are undertaken to customise the tours
based on the requirements of the
travellers. We also include some of the
Indonesian destinations that are within
the close proximity of Singapore.
Q. How are your products designed to
attract MICE travellers from India?
A. Each MICE Group/ Corporate have
specific set of requirements to wow their
stakeholders to keep them motivated to
perform better. All these products are
customised around the specific needs
of the clients after due discussions and
research with the concerned business
partners.
Q. Which are the partners you work in
India?
A. We are associated with all the national
and regional-level travel companies
across India like SOTC, Thomas Cook, Cox and Kings, Akbar Travels,
Riya Travels, Mac Conferences, In-air, Ark Travels, etc. They collectively
form almost 70% of our MICE business.
Q. How is the Indian market evolving in terms of MICE to
Singapore?
A. The Indian market is unique in its expectations and is the biggest market in the
world because of the numbers it generates and is growing at a faster pace every
year than one can imagine. We come across many new travel partners/event
management companies from all parts of India on a regular basis, and are truly
overwhelmed by the growing size of the market. In terms of the needs, Indian
clients are not just restricted to the usual itineraries, but are ready to explore
new areas.
Corporate entities from India looking for MICE opportunities
overseas are growing significantly. Also, the types of meeting places
are changing from the traditional boardroom-style space to innovative
cosy places outdoor. Usage of apps, iPads, LCD projectors and the
audio-visual tools and even Facebook pages are helping the planners
in coordination. This ensures to enhance the overall experience of the
travellers.
Q. Have you taken any important initiatives in the recent past to
attract more MICE travellers from India?
A. Recently we made changes in our team. The new set of people are
specialised to handle MICE traffic from
India and other parts of South East Asia.
This helps us to accelerate towards a
better understanding of the market and
fine tune our products leading to greater
client satisfaction.
To improve the quality of the services,
we are taking advantage of the advanced
technology. We have an app for our
travellers which they are advised to
download when they land in Singapore
and it enables them to have a look at
their own itinerary and auto guides them
during their stay. This helps them save
their time and effort. And it makes their
stay comfortable thereby giving them an
unforgettable experience.
Our staff is equipped with laptops
and iPads so as to enable them to have
an access to the software that we use,
anytime and anywhere. We are a perfect
blend of professionalism and creativity.
|
|
|
Pacific Trails captures
Indian MICE
MICE requirements vary from company to
company. Keeping this in mind, Pacific Trails
customises its offerings according to the exact
needs of their clients in India. Apart from this,
the company has appointed people who have
expertise and knowledge in handling MICE
traffic in Singapore & other areas of South East
Asia. Adopting of latest technology is another
step in this direction.
Q. Tell us about your target segments in
India?
A. We work through the agent network, which believe in our services
and do not encourage direct interactions with business houses, hence
we provide back-room services to our partners.
Q. How do you visualise India as a MICE market?
A. The MICE industry is one of the fastest growing segments within
the tourism industry in India. The prospects for the MICE industry
are bright as the economy has started picking up. As the economy
improves, the demand for exhibitions, meetings and events is going
to increase leading to exponential growth. Companies now are
ready to spend money for a unique experience to motivate all their
stakeholders so as to make them perform better. This kind of retail
therapy certainly works and encourages them to do better. The Indian
market is among the largest and fastest growing across the globe.
prasenjit.chakraborty@saffronsynergies.in
|
|