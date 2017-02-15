STRATEGY

TRADE WATCH TRADE NEWS INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS OUTBOUND NEWS

AVIATION

MINISTRY

ASSOCIATIONS

DEALZ CLUB Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home In Conversation Details IN CONVERSATION ‘Indian MICE market is among the largest & fastest growing across the globe’ In order to attract more MICE travellers from India, the Singapore-based DMC Pacific Trails - Travelz Unlimited is bringing in many innovative changes. Recently, it introduced latest technologies to further improve services and also inducted people who are specialised in handling MICE activities. Rakesh Khetrapal, Managing Director, Pacific Trails, speaks to Prasenjit Chakraborty. Q. Which are the destinations and products being promoted in India by Pacific Trails?

A. Pacific Trails - Travelz Unlimited is a boutique company that endeavours to keep its offerings with personal touch from the management team and hence offers its optimised services in Singapore. It provides end to end solutions from airport to airport that include accommodation, meals, conferences, product launches meetings, gala dinners, entertainment and all services associated with MICE business.



Attractions that we promote include Universal Studios, night safari, Jurong Bird Park, Gardens by the Bay and Sentosa primarily, and specific inclusions are undertaken to customise the tours based on the requirements of the travellers. We also include some of the Indonesian destinations that are within the close proximity of Singapore.



Q. How are your products designed to attract MICE travellers from India?

A. Each MICE Group/ Corporate have specific set of requirements to wow their stakeholders to keep them motivated to perform better. All these products are customised around the specific needs of the clients after due discussions and research with the concerned business partners.



Q. Which are the partners you work in India?

A. We are associated with all the national and regional-level travel companies across India like SOTC, Thomas Cook, Cox and Kings, Akbar Travels, Riya Travels, Mac Conferences, In-air, Ark Travels, etc. They collectively form almost 70% of our MICE business.



Q. How is the Indian market evolving in terms of MICE to Singapore?

A. The Indian market is unique in its expectations and is the biggest market in the world because of the numbers it generates and is growing at a faster pace every year than one can imagine. We come across many new travel partners/event management companies from all parts of India on a regular basis, and are truly overwhelmed by the growing size of the market. In terms of the needs, Indian clients are not just restricted to the usual itineraries, but are ready to explore new areas.



Corporate entities from India looking for MICE opportunities overseas are growing significantly. Also, the types of meeting places are changing from the traditional boardroom-style space to innovative cosy places outdoor. Usage of apps, iPads, LCD projectors and the audio-visual tools and even Facebook pages are helping the planners in coordination. This ensures to enhance the overall experience of the travellers.



Q. Have you taken any important initiatives in the recent past to attract more MICE travellers from India?

A. Recently we made changes in our team. The new set of people are specialised to handle MICE traffic from India and other parts of South East Asia. This helps us to accelerate towards a better understanding of the market and fine tune our products leading to greater client satisfaction.



To improve the quality of the services, we are taking advantage of the advanced technology. We have an app for our travellers which they are advised to download when they land in Singapore and it enables them to have a look at their own itinerary and auto guides them during their stay. This helps them save their time and effort. And it makes their stay comfortable thereby giving them an unforgettable experience.



Our staff is equipped with laptops and iPads so as to enable them to have an access to the software that we use, anytime and anywhere. We are a perfect blend of professionalism and creativity.



Pacific Trails captures Indian MICE MICE requirements vary from company to company. Keeping this in mind, Pacific Trails customises its offerings according to the exact needs of their clients in India. Apart from this, the company has appointed people who have expertise and knowledge in handling MICE traffic in Singapore & other areas of South East Asia. Adopting of latest technology is another step in this direction.



Q. Tell us about your target segments in India?

A. We work through the agent network, which believe in our services and do not encourage direct interactions with business houses, hence we provide back-room services to our partners.



Q. How do you visualise India as a MICE market?

A. The MICE industry is one of the fastest growing segments within the tourism industry in India. The prospects for the MICE industry are bright as the economy has started picking up. As the economy improves, the demand for exhibitions, meetings and events is going to increase leading to exponential growth. Companies now are ready to spend money for a unique experience to motivate all their stakeholders so as to make them perform better. This kind of retail therapy certainly works and encourages them to do better. The Indian market is among the largest and fastest growing across the globe.







prasenjit.chakraborty@saffronsynergies.in Pacific Trails - Travelz Unlimited is a boutique company that endeavours to keep its offerings with personal touch from the management team and hence offers its optimised services in Singapore. It provides end to end solutions from airport to airport that include accommodation, meals, conferences, product launches meetings, gala dinners, entertainment and all services associated with MICE business.Attractions that we promote include Universal Studios, night safari, Jurong Bird Park, Gardens by the Bay and Sentosa primarily, and specific inclusions are undertaken to customise the tours based on the requirements of the travellers. We also include some of the Indonesian destinations that are within the close proximity of Singapore.Each MICE Group/ Corporate have specific set of requirements to wow their stakeholders to keep them motivated to perform better. All these products are customised around the specific needs of the clients after due discussions and research with the concerned business partners.We are associated with all the national and regional-level travel companies across India like SOTC, Thomas Cook, Cox and Kings, Akbar Travels, Riya Travels, Mac Conferences, In-air, Ark Travels, etc. They collectively form almost 70% of our MICE business.The Indian market is unique in its expectations and is the biggest market in the world because of the numbers it generates and is growing at a faster pace every year than one can imagine. We come across many new travel partners/event management companies from all parts of India on a regular basis, and are truly overwhelmed by the growing size of the market. In terms of the needs, Indian clients are not just restricted to the usual itineraries, but are ready to explore new areas.Corporate entities from India looking for MICE opportunities overseas are growing significantly. Also, the types of meeting places are changing from the traditional boardroom-style space to innovative cosy places outdoor. Usage of apps, iPads, LCD projectors and the audio-visual tools and even Facebook pages are helping the planners in coordination. This ensures to enhance the overall experience of the travellers.Recently we made changes in our team. The new set of people are specialised to handle MICE traffic from India and other parts of South East Asia. This helps us to accelerate towards a better understanding of the market and fine tune our products leading to greater client satisfaction.To improve the quality of the services, we are taking advantage of the advanced technology. We have an app for our travellers which they are advised to download when they land in Singapore and it enables them to have a look at their own itinerary and auto guides them during their stay. This helps them save their time and effort. And it makes their stay comfortable thereby giving them an unforgettable experience.Our staff is equipped with laptops and iPads so as to enable them to have an access to the software that we use, anytime and anywhere. We are a perfect blend of professionalism and creativity.We work through the agent network, which believe in our services and do not encourage direct interactions with business houses, hence we provide back-room services to our partners.The MICE industry is one of the fastest growing segments within the tourism industry in India. The prospects for the MICE industry are bright as the economy has started picking up. As the economy improves, the demand for exhibitions, meetings and events is going to increase leading to exponential growth. Companies now are ready to spend money for a unique experience to motivate all their stakeholders so as to make them perform better. This kind of retail therapy certainly works and encourages them to do better. The Indian market is among the largest and fastest growing across the globe. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter