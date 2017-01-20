STRATEGY

TRADE WATCH TRADE NEWS INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS OUTBOUND NEWS

AVIATION

MINISTRY

ASSOCIATIONS

DEALZ CLUB Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home In Conversation Details IN CONVERSATION ‘Individual travellers demanding bespoke services remain the largest segment for us’ Tamarind Global is a focused destination and event management company based in India, offering bespoke, end to end solutions for individuals and corporate entities. The company extends highly customised travel services to the B2B and B2C market segment across the globe. In an email interaction with Anurag Tiwari, Mahesh Shirodkar, MD, Tamarind Global, elaborated on how the company is focusing on delivering services to customers. Q. What tourist products and services does Tamarind Global offers to its customers.

A. From designing and customising holiday packages to hotel reservations in India and across the globe to conferences, meetings or incentive travel, Tamarind Global’s concepts are tailored to each client's specific requirements. We keep in mind their choice of destination, budgets and personal preferences. We also cater to specialised itineraries, like culinary, cultural, spiritual, holistic, Ayurveda and wellness holidays. Our online booking system assists our B2B partners to get instant confirmations at competitive prices.



Q. Which are the target travel segments for Tamarind Global?

A. The discerning individual traveller who demands highly bespoke services remains the largest segment for us, followed by corporate and MICE travel. Tamarind services huge inbound FIT movements from the Middle East, UK, USA and the Far East with expatriates as well as locals doing the Golden Triangle and Kerala circuits in India.



Q. Which travel segment has seen a growth in the recent past?

A. Lifestyle travel is emerging as a new, vibrant sector in travel. Landmark events such as birthdays, anniversaries, bachelor/bachelorette parties and the likes have gained tremendous popularity, and are celebrated with trips to exotic locales. Travellers are looking for new things to do and new ways to celebrate and the groups choose destinations ranging from Thailand, Sri Lanka and Cambodia to Ibiza, Barcelona and Istanbul.



Q. What are the popular destinations among Indian travellers for leisure as well as MICE and wedding activities? Also, which destination can be seen as an emerging destination for MICE and weddings?



A. Short-haul leisure destinations like Thailand, Dubai and Singapore still see a lot of popularity, but as the Indian traveller gets more discerning, destinations such as Croatia, Monaco, Russia, Hungary and Portugal have become common. As tastes get more refined and eclectic, more people are taking skiing holidays in Switzerland, going trekking in Leh, enjoying Yacht Week on the Dalmatian Coast and checking out the carnival Rio de Janeiro.



Popular MICE destinations in India continue to be the metro cities, largely because of venues, hotels and infrastructure. However, leisure destinations like Kochi and Goa too remain on the MICE map, along with Jaipur, Agra, Bhubaneswar, Pune and Bengaluru. The Delhi NCR region has also developed infrastructure in a big way.



International MICE destinations that are upcoming include Bhutan, Moscow, Shanghai, Macao, Baku, Philippines, Tokyo, Cambodia and more that are unique, offer good infrastructure, hotels, venues and rich culture that can be ingrained into the activities and experiences. For weddings, the trend is to look for newer and more distinctive venues. Weddings had already moved away from the couple’s home city to iconic destinations in India and abroad. Now, popular themes like royal weddings in Jaipur and Udaipur, beach weddings in Goa, Bangkok, Phuket and Hua Hin in Thailand have taken a back seat in favour of destinations in the Middle East such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Oman and Ras Al Khaimah, some of which are still trending. People who can afford to venture further west are looking at exotic destinations in Europe like Vienna, Malta, London, Monte Carlo and Valencia. The trend is essentially to be unique and do something exclusive. Even within Asia people are opting for newer locations such as Bali, Sepang and Kota Kinabalu in Malaysia.



Q. Has Tamarind Global entered into any partnership with tourism boards of Indian states or any International destination?

A. Tamarind has worked closely with tourism boards to promote their roadshows and help them to market their destinations. We are a member of various associations and interact with State Tourism Boards through them. Tamarind has close ties with India Tourism, where we have done joint roadshows to market Incredible India.



Tamarind Global is approved by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India. We are also members of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) and Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI). From designing and customising holiday packages to hotel reservations in India and across the globe to conferences, meetings or incentive travel, Tamarind Global’s concepts are tailored to each client's specific requirements. We keep in mind their choice of destination, budgets and personal preferences. We also cater to specialised itineraries, like culinary, cultural, spiritual, holistic, Ayurveda and wellness holidays. Our online booking system assists our B2B partners to get instant confirmations at competitive prices.The discerning individual traveller who demands highly bespoke services remains the largest segment for us, followed by corporate and MICE travel. Tamarind services huge inbound FIT movements from the Middle East, UK, USA and the Far East with expatriates as well as locals doing the Golden Triangle and Kerala circuits in India.Lifestyle travel is emerging as a new, vibrant sector in travel. Landmark events such as birthdays, anniversaries, bachelor/bachelorette parties and the likes have gained tremendous popularity, and are celebrated with trips to exotic locales. Travellers are looking for new things to do and new ways to celebrate and the groups choose destinations ranging from Thailand, Sri Lanka and Cambodia to Ibiza, Barcelona and Istanbul.Short-haul leisure destinations like Thailand, Dubai and Singapore still see a lot of popularity, but as the Indian traveller gets more discerning, destinations such as Croatia, Monaco, Russia, Hungary and Portugal have become common. As tastes get more refined and eclectic, more people are taking skiing holidays in Switzerland, going trekking in Leh, enjoying Yacht Week on the Dalmatian Coast and checking out the carnival Rio de Janeiro.Popular MICE destinations in India continue to be the metro cities, largely because of venues, hotels and infrastructure. However, leisure destinations like Kochi and Goa too remain on the MICE map, along with Jaipur, Agra, Bhubaneswar, Pune and Bengaluru. The Delhi NCR region has also developed infrastructure in a big way.International MICE destinations that are upcoming include Bhutan, Moscow, Shanghai, Macao, Baku, Philippines, Tokyo, Cambodia and more that are unique, offer good infrastructure, hotels, venues and rich culture that can be ingrained into the activities and experiences. For weddings, the trend is to look for newer and more distinctive venues. Weddings had already moved away from the couple’s home city to iconic destinations in India and abroad. Now, popular themes like royal weddings in Jaipur and Udaipur, beach weddings in Goa, Bangkok, Phuket and Hua Hin in Thailand have taken a back seat in favour of destinations in the Middle East such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Oman and Ras Al Khaimah, some of which are still trending. People who can afford to venture further west are looking at exotic destinations in Europe like Vienna, Malta, London, Monte Carlo and Valencia. The trend is essentially to be unique and do something exclusive. Even within Asia people are opting for newer locations such as Bali, Sepang and Kota Kinabalu in Malaysia.Tamarind has worked closely with tourism boards to promote their roadshows and help them to market their destinations. We are a member of various associations and interact with State Tourism Boards through them. Tamarind has close ties with India Tourism, where we have done joint roadshows to market Incredible India.Tamarind Global is approved by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India. We are also members of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) and Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI). Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter