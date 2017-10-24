‘Positioning as a full-service regional carrier gives SilkAir a unique appeal’

STRATEGY

Q SilkAir has spread its wings in India over the past 16 years. What makes it a favourite to the customers, making them choose your carrier again?

SilkAir began as a holiday resort airliner and today is a full-fledged carrier connecting over 50 destinations in Asia Pacific, and over 100 destinations with Singapore Airlines. Both SilkAir and Singapore Airlines host operations from 11 Indian cities combined, namely Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad. SilkAir’s positioning as a fullservice regional carrier gives us a unique appeal amongst leisure and business travellers in Asia. Over the past 26 years, SilkAir has grown steadily, while remaining true to our commitment to connecting travellers to Asia’s newest frontiers. We have consistently expanded our network, providing convenient connections to exciting destinations of the world. SilkAir has designed every last detail to make every trip an experience to remember.



Q SilkAir had recently won an award for the best inflight service. Your comments?

Two words: intuitive thoughtfulness. The crew of SilkAir have been chosen to ensure every journey is comfortable and safe. With hospitality skills that are well polished, customers can be assured of a warm and personable service from the SilkAir crew throughout the flight.



Representing a rich mix of cultures, quipped with multi-lingual capabilities, the crew can advise customers on onward connections, and address other concerns. They are also trained to handle any kind of situation – from simple first aid care to calming crying babies, from evacuations to medical emergencies and more.



Q What can one expect to be on their palate when they are onboard a SilkAir flight?

Most travellers do not expect much from in-flight meals. But SilkAir goes the extra mile and serves specially curated dishes that allow customers to have a taste of their destinations even before arrival. From a complimentary welcome drink to savoring local Singaporean delicacies, as well as a variety of Malay, Indian and Chinese dishes – customers are left spoilt for choice.



For those travelling on Business Class and are departing from Singapore (on flights that are 3 hours or more), they are able to pre-book a meal from 20 different Western, Asian or Singaporean delights from SilkAir’s “All-Time Favourites” selection. This service is available for all meals – breakfast, lunch and dinner. For those who enjoy Indian delicacies, the Chicken Tikka, Mutton Masala, and Fish Biryani are sure to satisfy. Business Class passengers can book their meals up to 24 hours in advance.



Q Tell us about your inflight offerings.

Inflight entertainment gets a major upgrade with SilkAir’s wireless entertainment system, SilkAir Studio. Complementing the existing overhead system, this wireless service provides customers the option to stream movies and short features on their personal devices throughout their flights. For flights above two hours, tablets are offered to Business Class customers.



For those customers who love reading, Silkwinds, the awardwinning monthly in-flight magazine, will fill their fancy. It is packed with articles presenting different perspectives on travel, stunning photography and more. Silkwinds keeps readers abreast with the best in Asia.



Q How has SilkAir enhanced its services to ensure a convenient and hassle-free travel experience?

We constantly re-evaluate all aspects of our product and services, exploring new ideas and possibilities, and keep up to the changing times. The Asian air travel market is undoubtedly a highly competitive space and we constantly aim to serve our customers to the best of our ability.



To quote an example, SilkAir’s all-inclusive mobile app brings the joy of flying right to your fingertips. This app is designed to make travelling with SilkAir convenient and fuss-free. Just swipe or tap to search destinations or book flights. It allows customers to manage booking, check in online and view their boarding passes. One can also find out the status of a flight by searching the route or flight number. Moreover, it brings customers closer to their next getaway with timely updates on the best fare deals for easier planning. All they need to do is download the app on their iPhone, Tablet or Android devices.



Q What additional benefits can a customer expect as a frequent flier on SilkAir?

Added benefits always brings more joy to any traveler. KrisFlyer members can earn miles every time they fly with SilkAir or Singapore Airlines, and redeem them for award tickets or flight upgrades. Other special offers include fare deals, hotel discounts, and boarding pass privileges which give travellers an array of benefits with SilkAir’s partners (attractions, food and beverage, entertainment), and much more.



