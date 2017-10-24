|
Tuesday, 24 October, 2017, 11 : 55 AM [IST]
‘Positioning as a full-service regional carrier gives SilkAir a unique appeal’
Q SilkAir has spread its wings
in India over the past 16
years. What makes it a favourite
to the customers, making them
choose your carrier again?
SilkAir began as a holiday
resort airliner and today is a
full-fledged carrier connecting
over 50 destinations in Asia
Pacific, and over 100 destinations
with Singapore Airlines. Both
SilkAir and Singapore Airlines
host operations from 11 Indian
cities combined, namely Kochi,
Thiruvananthapuram, Coimbatore,
Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam,
Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata,
Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad.
SilkAir’s positioning as a fullservice
regional carrier gives us a
unique appeal amongst leisure and
business travellers in Asia. Over
the past 26 years, SilkAir has grown
steadily, while remaining true to
our commitment to connecting
travellers to Asia’s newest frontiers.
We have consistently expanded
our network, providing convenient
connections to exciting destinations
of the world. SilkAir has designed
every last detail to make every trip
an experience to remember.
Q SilkAir had recently won an
award for the best inflight
service. Your comments?
Two words: intuitive thoughtfulness.
The crew of SilkAir have been
chosen to ensure every journey
is comfortable and safe. With
hospitality skills that are well
polished, customers can be assured
of a warm and personable service
from the SilkAir crew throughout
the flight.
Representing a rich mix of
cultures, quipped with multi-lingual
capabilities, the crew can advise
customers on onward connections,
and address other concerns. They
are also trained to handle any kind
of situation – from simple first aid
care to calming crying babies, from
evacuations to medical emergencies
and more.
Q What can one expect to be
on their palate when they are
onboard a SilkAir flight?
Most travellers do not expect much
from in-flight meals. But SilkAir
goes the extra mile and serves
specially curated dishes that allow
customers to have a taste of their
destinations even before arrival.
From a complimentary welcome
drink to savoring local Singaporean
delicacies, as well as a variety of
Malay, Indian and Chinese dishes –
customers are left spoilt for choice.
For those travelling on Business
Class and are departing from
Singapore (on flights that are 3 hours
or more), they are able to pre-book
a meal from 20 different Western,
Asian or Singaporean delights from
SilkAir’s “All-Time Favourites”
selection. This service is available
for all meals – breakfast, lunch and
dinner. For those who enjoy Indian
delicacies, the Chicken Tikka,
Mutton Masala, and Fish Biryani
are sure to satisfy. Business Class
passengers can book their meals up
to 24 hours in advance.
Q Tell us about your inflight
offerings.
Inflight entertainment gets a major
upgrade with SilkAir’s wireless
entertainment system, SilkAir
Studio. Complementing the existing
overhead system, this wireless
service provides customers the
option to stream movies and short
features on their personal devices
throughout their flights. For flights
above two hours, tablets are offered
to Business Class customers.
For those customers who love
reading, Silkwinds, the awardwinning
monthly in-flight
magazine, will fill their fancy. It is
packed with articles presenting
different perspectives on travel,
stunning photography and more.
Silkwinds keeps readers abreast
with the best in Asia.
Q How has SilkAir enhanced
its services to ensure a
convenient and hassle-free travel
experience?
We constantly re-evaluate all
aspects of our product and
services, exploring new ideas
and possibilities, and keep up to
the changing times. The Asian
air travel market is undoubtedly
a highly competitive space and
we constantly aim to serve our
customers to the best of our ability.
To quote an example, SilkAir’s
all-inclusive mobile app brings the
joy of flying right to your fingertips.
This app is designed to make
travelling with SilkAir convenient
and fuss-free. Just swipe or tap to
search destinations or book flights.
It allows customers to manage
booking, check in online and view
their boarding passes. One can also
find out the status of a flight by
searching the route or flight number.
Moreover, it brings customers closer
to their next getaway with timely
updates on the best fare deals for
easier planning. All they need to
do is download the app on their
iPhone, Tablet or Android devices.
Q What additional benefits
can a customer expect as a
frequent flier on SilkAir?
Added benefits always brings
more joy to any traveler. KrisFlyer
members can earn miles every time
they fly with SilkAir or Singapore
Airlines, and redeem them for
award tickets or flight upgrades.
Other special offers include
fare deals, hotel discounts, and
boarding pass privileges which
give travellers an array of benefits
with SilkAir’s partners (attractions,
food and beverage, entertainment),
and much more.
