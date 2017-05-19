|
Friday, 19 May, 2017, 10 : 42 AM [IST]
‘SAT will focus on promoting smaller coastal towns to incorporate in Indian itineraries’
Moving beyond leisure travel, South African Tourism (SAT) is now looking at tapping the MICE
segment in India and focus on the Tier-II cities, which have emerged as engines for future
growth. Hanneli Slabber, India Country Head – South African Tourism in an email interaction
with Prasenjit Chakraborty outlines their strategy for the market and how through connectivity is
driving tourism growth to South Africa.
Q. Since SAT recorded a 21% growth in Indian
visitors in 2016, what is your strategy to meet
the 100,000-arrival mark target this year? Any
plan for budget revision to meet the target?
A. We are looking forward to continued support
from the travel trade in making sure that Indian
visitors have the best and most memorable
experience from the minute they begin planning
their trip. Keeping this in mind we are investing
heavily in the Indian market and constantly
adapting to the changing consumer interests,
diversifying our products and customising our
offerings to varied consumer demands. We have
a lot of expectations from the Indian market and
going forward our increasing engagement with
trade and consumers would help us in realising
this vision.
We will continue to focus on deepening
our engagements with our trade partners
by introducing innovative ideas to promote
the destination and help them get a better
understanding of the 60,000 plus registered
product offerings created to suit Indian
travellers. Travel agents will also undergo
destination training and all the aspects that
make South Africa amazing through a 17-city
Learn SA programme slated for mid-2017. The
travel partners will be selected after successful
completion of the Learn South Africa, a curated
education and awareness programme for trade
partners in India, where the focus this time will
be on Tier-II cities and non-metro penetration.
Another prominent initiative is Meetings
Africa, the premier business events trade show
hosted annually by SAT which will showcase
South Africa’s diverse offering of services and
products.
We are going to focus on promoting smaller
coastal towns like Oudtshoorn, Knysna,
Plettenberg Bay, Port Elizabeth and Drakensberg
as picturesque areas where travellers can pack
in a lot of action into shorter time-spans. We
will train travel agents and also create demand
and awareness for these smaller towns in the
consumer space. The thought is to get them
to add on one or more of these unexplored
locations to their regular itinerary.
Q. In terms of pecking order, which cities are
your focus markets in India?
A. We are focusing on increased development
from mini-metros and Tier-II markets in India.
Till few years ago we received maximum
tourists from Mumbai, but now geographical
scope has increased. Today, Mumbai and
Delhi are key source markets and markets
like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad
and Kolkata are showing rising contribution.
Amritsar, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Vadodara
and Pune have also started to show up on our
graphs.
Q. What kind of traveller trends have you
witnessed from India in 2016?
A. Indian travellers are increasingly being
driven by a need to have varied experiences like
explore local culture, indulge in art and history
of the place and meet new people. For example,
if they are visiting Cape Town – they look at
splitting their time between the main city and
the surrounding Garden Route which is home
to picturesque towns like Knysna, Oudtshoorn
and Plettenberg Bay. We are also witnessing
an increased preference amongst travellers
for self-drives, and older people undertaking
adventure activities.
The popular provinces among Indian travellers
include Gauteng which is also an entry point to
Western Cape and Kwazulu Natal. The overall
spends from India crossed an astounding ZAR
1.1 billion by the end of the third quarter and
average spend per leisure traveller was placed
at INR 590,000 (approx. ZAR 150,000) indicating
that destination South Africa attracts a variety
of pocket-sizes.
The average number of nights spent by
Indian tourists in South Africa is now at 11 days
for holiday and 19 days for business travellers.
More than 60% of holiday traffic from India is
younger than 44 and repeat travel (between 2
to 5 times) has seen an overall increase over
2015.
Q. Besides leisure travel, which segments are
you targeting?
A. South Africa is increasingly popular amongst
families and young couples. We are also
focusing on the growing MICE market. South
Africa is an exciting option for meetings, with
more than 1,700 conference venues, including
large convention centres located in the top
urban centres i.e. Durban, Johannesburg, Cape
Town and East London which effectively cater
to events of any type.
In terms of MICE from India, incentive led
travel dominates, at approximately 80%. We
receive many requests from strategy-planning
incentives, where travellers opt for unusual
team-bonding setups like, around a traditional
camp fire or on game drive vehicles, which not
only add a tinge of unconventionality, but also
encourage discussions and dialogue.
South Africa, because of the healthy economy
and rapidly growing international trade, has
seen an upsurge of business travellers from India.
Also, repeat business traveller growth stands at
approximately 35%. Moreover, incentive and
business travellers spend around 19 nights on
an average, which provides an opportunity
to be extended into a family holiday, post the
programme concludes.
Q. Visa and Air connectivity are two important
parameters driving travel, how does SA fit the
bill for Indians?
A. Despite being a long-haul destination, South
Africa offers convenience when it comes to
accessibility since most travellers choose to fly
via Dubai and Abu Dhabi, which offer a wide
choice of onward flights. This is especially
significant for conferences that come in from
multiple Indian cities because most Indian cities
are well-connected to the Gulf.
Additionally, connectivity from India offers
multiple options. At the moment, many Indians
are using Air Seychelles to fly to South Africa via
Mahe and we believe that an additional flight to
Durban is likely to be announced soon. We hope
that this will add convenience and offer choices
to the traveller. Ethiopian Airlines added Cape
Town last year and this means a whole lot more
seats on our route, which travellers always look
out for when choosing a destination.
Due to its tie-up with VFS, South Africa offers
visa processing centres in 8 key source-market
cities in India—Delhi, Gurugram, Jaipur,
Kolkata, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune and Goa.
Visas are processed in 5-7 working days and
participants need provide only basic easy-toobtain
documents related to their travel.
