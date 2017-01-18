‘We are ambitious about our Downtown EsselWorld brand’

Q. What are the latest offerings of EsselWorld
and Water Kingdom?
A.
Recently we have also launched a new party
venue called ‘Shaken & Stirred’ exclusively
catering to corporate employees. Located inside
our park premises, the high-class party venue
boasts for its superior ambience and exquisite
cuisine service that will have patrons coming
back for more. We are very bullish that ‘Shaken
& Stirred’ will very soon become one of the most
favoured destinations for corporate parties and
employee engagement activities.
Q. Are you taking any initiatives to promote
EsselWorld and Water Kingdom in and outside
Mumbai?
A.
We are taking multiple initiatives to promote
our brand within and outside Mumbai. Outdoor
advertising is one of the key driving agents
and we have done multiple OOH campaigns
across the city. Recently, we associated with
Independence Rock, which is a famous and the
oldest rock music festival organised in India and
hosted a rock competition - EsselWorld Rock.
We have also introduced EsselWorld-Water
Kingdom kiosks, first at the Mumbai airport and
subsequently at various shopping malls located
at prime localities in Mumbai. Going beyond the
city boundaries, EsselWorld kiosks are now in
Pune, Aurangabad and Surat malls too. All these
10 kiosks have Thrill Box (gifting option), entry
tickets and merchandise products of EsselWorld,
Water Kingdom and Downtown EsselWorld on
display and for sale.
Q. What kind of bookings you get from OTAs
and traditional agents?
A.
Over the years we have seen that the traditional
agents contribute to our business through school
picnic bookings which are about 15-20 %. Online
agents are active since the last 2-3 years and
there is also a rapid growth in booking through
which contributes on an average of 8-10%. The
maximum visitors that we have witnessed are
the FITs (Free Individual Travellers). Student
segment has been the best performer for us.
Travel agents offer special discounted offers for
students, inclusive of travel and food, there by
attracting various educational institutions.
Q. How has EsselWorld and Water Kingdom
adapted to the growing competition from
the other amusement parks in and around
Mumbai?
A.
Competition motivates you to always deliver
the best outcome. We were the first amusement
park in India to come up in such a scale and
always enjoy the first mover advantage. We
constantly innovate to keep ourselves ahead of
our competitors.
We are also the only company to come out with
our brand extensions - Downtown EsselWorld,
an indoor family entertainment centre, which
we had launched in May 2015 at Pune’s Seasons
Mall and take it to another city. With our ‘Shaken
& Stirred’ product we are now the only player
in the industry to operate a high-end corporate
party destination within the park premises.
The EsselWorld Rock event hosted inside the
park presented our customers with a unique
opportunity to enjoy some wonderful rock music
along win fun with family at the park. Going
forward we plan to come up with more such
interesting events for our customers.
Q. What are the future plans in terms of business
tie ups and expansion of EsselWorld and Water
Kingdom?
A.
We are quite ambitious about our Downtown
EsselWorld brand and wish to scale it up further
to more cities across India. Built over an area
of 16,000 sq ft, Downtown EsselWorld (DEW)
caters to all age groups and houses three major
attractions such as Snow Town, Cricket Town and
Laser Warrior. It also has a lounge area serving
snacks and beverages and a shop town which
has a range of merchandise and souvenirs.