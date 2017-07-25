|
|
|
|
|
|
Tuesday, 25 July, 2017, 15 : 59 PM [IST]
|
‘We are looking forward to bring Jumeirah’s unique luxury hospitality to Indians in their home market’
|
|
|
With a clear focus on establishing its presence in India through partnerships with players in the hospitality
space and dedicated trade activities, Dubai-based Jumeirah Group is all set to tap the luxury travel
segment in India. Appointing Blue Square Consultants as their India Representative is one of the steps in
this direction. Linda Lewis, Vice President Global Sales Middle East and Asia Pacific, Jumeirah Group,
in an interaction with Disha Shah Ghosh sheds lights on their India strategy and hotel expansion plans.
Q. Having appointed Blue Square Consultants
as the India Representative for Jumeirah
Group, what activities have you planned in the
market?
A. India is a key source market into the UAE
and one we’re increasingly focusing on now that
our Asia Pacific pipeline is firmly established.
With this in mind we want to ensure that we
are securing all opportunities within India. We
are working with Blue Square to ensure we
have coverage in the market to secure business
from all segments such as leisure, corporate and
events including weddings.
Blue Square Consultants handles the India
sales focusing mainly on high quality leisure
travellers and MICE. They are also responsible
for the brand’s India communication programme
including content creation, social influencer
programmes, media/VIP engagement and event
management.
We have planned a list of activities during
2017 including trade shows, webinars, FAMs
and marketing associations. Through these
associations we aim to grow our portfolio and
reach out to the luxury travel segment in India.
Q. Where cities in India are in the pecking order
of importance for Jumeirah?
A. At present, our focus cities are Delhi, Mumbai,
Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata for the first
financial year and then we hope to move towards
Tier-I and II cities.
Q. Why does Dubai and Jumeirah’s hotels
appeal to Indian travellers?
A. A, India has always been a top source market
for Dubai; however in recent years, we have
noticed an increase in luxury travellers from
India to our properties around the world, in
particular Dubai, London, Shanghai and the
Maldives. These destinations, plus Istanbul,
are the top India outbound travel destinations
in which Jumeirah has presence. Dubai is a
popular destination for Indian travellers and
visitor numbers have increased year on year,
supported in part by enhanced connectivity
through Emirates. Jumeirah recently enhanced
its family and luxury appeal with the launch of
The Terrace at Burj Al Arab Jumeirah and the
opening of the new Jumeirah Al Naseem hotel,
at Madinat Jumeirah. Dubai has also boosted
its family attractions with the opening of Dubai
Parks and Resorts which includes Legoland and
Bollywood Parks Dubai - the first theme park in
the world dedicated to Bollywood.
Q. Any plans to open hotels in India or
sign management contracts with existing or
upcoming properties?
A. Jumeirah has ambitions to grow its portfolio
and establishing a presence in India seems
a natural next step for expansion. We are in
discussions with a number of owners and
developers about opportunities right across
India, including Mumbai Goa, Benguluru and
New Delhi and are looking forward to bringing
Jumeirah’s unique luxury hospitality to the
people of India in their home market.
Q. There was a plan to open a Jumeirah in
Mumbai, any update on that?
A. Jumeriah Group has signed to operate a hotel
in Mumbai, which is still in development.
Q. The term luxury has been redefined in the past
few years. In this context, how are you looking at
positioning Jumeirah in the Indian market?
A. The definition of luxury travel has evolved
over time – it’s all about customised offerings
and there has been a shift in values from material
to experiential travel. The Indian traveller
has turned preferential, chasing authentic
experiences that can be shared across social
media. No longer are they drawn by pretentious
services: they want understated luxury and look
for genuine experiences.
The culinary experience is high on their
list of special-interest themes, along with arts
and culture, off-the-beaten-track destinations,
spectacular scenery and nature reserves. The
increased money power shows the style with
which they travel – be it spending on luxury
goods, the mode of local travel or opting for fine
dining restaurants.
They may spend lavishly, but they also like to
know that they’re spending wisely. Personalised
service is of paramount importance to the Indian
luxury traveller.
Q. What are the trade activities planned in India
to drive sales?
A. The main focus for us is to increase our reach
in the travel trade segment, hence will be a part
of major trade shows, initiate road shows in
key markets, and associate with TMCs for joint
events. We are also looking into partnerships
with airlines for promotions.
disha.shah@saffronsynergies.in
|
|