|
|
|
|
|
|
Tuesday, 24 January, 2017, 12 : 22 PM [IST]
|
‘We are ready to welcome travellers coming from India’
|
Jean-Claude McMenamin, Cluster General Manager, Sea Cliff Resort & Spa – Zanzibar, Hotel
White Sands The Beach Resort - Dar es Salaam, in an email interaction with TravelBiz Monitor
shares what the property has to offer for leisure travellers, also with the visitor profile and how they
are now looking at welcoming guests from India with Indian cuisine.
|
|
Q. What experiences and
activities are offered at the Sea
Cliff Resort & Spa?
A. We believe in creating lasting
lifetime memories at the resort,
those through which our guests
get to share their stories with all
their family, friends and loved
ones. We are the only resort on
the island that offers every island
activity on site. Some specific to
highlight, we offer sunset horse
rides in the ocean, a world-class
golf course, sporting and leisure
facilities from tennis to squash,
trampolines, jumping castles,
kids club, motorised water
sports among other, also an amazing spa should
our guests purely wish for some pampering.
Q. What is the USP of Sea Cliff Resort & Spa
and where does it attract maximum visitors
from?
A. We are an all inclusive resort in the sense
that one does not have to leave the resort to do
any of the island activities on offer. The resort is
close to stone town and most of the island tourist
attractions. Our guests come from all over the
world; the main markets depend on seasonality.
Q. How many Indian visitors has Sea Cliff
Resort & Spa welcomed last year?
A. Easily over 5,000 for the year - we are seeing
a large increase in demand coming from the
Indian market specifically. We are 100% ready
to welcome all our travellers coming through
from India!
Q. What is the average occupancy rate at sea
cliff resort and how much do Indians contribute
to it?
A. Occupancy at the resort depends on season
- in peak season the hotel
runs at a high occupancy,
our markets are aligned to
season, we have a good share
from the domestic Indian and
international Indian market
- the hotel is also extremely
popular for high end Indian
weddings as a premium
destination.
Q. What kind of trade
activities is Sea Cliff Resort
& Spa engaging in to attract
Indian travellers?
A. As we know a large
and important part of any
holiday is food - we have assembled a team
specialising in Indian cuisine so as to ensure
that our travellers can enjoy their favourite
dishes while combining with some of the
best local flavours available. We also have
inter-leading rooms which appeal to families
enjoying their holidays together. As for the
rest the resort boasts all premium services and
facilities that cater to every market-specific
needs. Our guest experience department also
takes care to ensure that every stay is personal
and tailor made.
|
|