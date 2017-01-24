STRATEGY

IN CONVERSATION

'We are ready to welcome travellers coming from India'

Jean-Claude McMenamin, Cluster General Manager, Sea Cliff Resort & Spa – Zanzibar, Hotel White Sands The Beach Resort - Dar es Salaam, in an email interaction with TravelBiz Monitor shares what the property has to offer for leisure travellers, also with the visitor profile and how they are now looking at welcoming guests from India with Indian cuisine.



Q. What experiences and activities are offered at the Sea Cliff Resort & Spa?

A. We believe in creating lasting lifetime memories at the resort, those through which our guests get to share their stories with all their family, friends and loved ones. We are the only resort on the island that offers every island activity on site. Some specific to highlight, we offer sunset horse rides in the ocean, a world-class golf course, sporting and leisure facilities from tennis to squash, trampolines, jumping castles, kids club, motorised water sports among other, also an amazing spa should our guests purely wish for some pampering.



Q. What is the USP of Sea Cliff Resort & Spa and where does it attract maximum visitors from?

A. We are an all inclusive resort in the sense that one does not have to leave the resort to do any of the island activities on offer. The resort is close to stone town and most of the island tourist attractions. Our guests come from all over the world; the main markets depend on seasonality.



Q. How many Indian visitors has Sea Cliff Resort & Spa welcomed last year?

A. Easily over 5,000 for the year - we are seeing a large increase in demand coming from the Indian market specifically. We are 100% ready to welcome all our travellers coming through from India!



Q. What is the average occupancy rate at sea cliff resort and how much do Indians contribute to it?

A. Occupancy at the resort depends on season - in peak season the hotel runs at a high occupancy, our markets are aligned to season, we have a good share from the domestic Indian and international Indian market - the hotel is also extremely popular for high end Indian weddings as a premium destination.







Q. What kind of trade activities is Sea Cliff Resort & Spa engaging in to attract Indian travellers?

As we know a large and important part of any holiday is food - we have assembled a team specialising in Indian cuisine so as to ensure that our travellers can enjoy their favourite dishes while combining with some of the best local flavours available. We also have inter-leading rooms which appeal to families enjoying their holidays together. As for the rest the resort boasts all premium services and facilities that cater to every market-specific needs. Our guest experience department also takes care to ensure that every stay is personal and tailor made.



