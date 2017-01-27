|
Friday, 27 January, 2017, 11 : 20 AM [IST]
‘We see great opportunities within the Indian market’
Q. Elaborate on Essque Zalu Zanzibar
property.
A. Rather than blending in, Essque Zalu makes
a big bold statement with the highest makuti
thatched roof on the island. It is nestled in a
natural cove on the north east coast of Zanzibar,
featuring 40 suites and 8 three- and fourbedroom
villas.
We offer two distinctive restaurants
showcasing fresh local organic produce,
including fine dining with the ocean’s bounty
served al fresco on the shores of the Indian
Ocean.
Testament to the high standards of service
guests can expect at Essque Zalu Zanzibar, the
hotel was recently awarded three TripAdvisor
Travellers’ Choice 2016 Awards among others
Q. What activities are offered at Essque Zalu
Zanzibar?
A. Our guest seek authenticity, a sense of place
and want something that is entirely new. We
provide them with the luxury of choice and
a bespoke experience finely tuned to their
personalities and preferences.
We offer a range of exhilarating activities for
children, excite the imagination at the Tinga
Club while adults find endless serenity. The
stunning organic-only spa energises with a
selection of revitalising and holistic treatments,
highlighted by the signature Maasai Ritual
immersing guests in locally inspired sensations.
Essque Zalu Zanzibar is the destination of choice
for couples looking for romance and families
who do not want to compromise on luxury.
Ultimately, the resort’s philosophy is built
on the desire that our guests to go back home
looking at life very differently. The pride of
the almost exclusively local staff, is evident
throughout the Essque Zalu experience,
manifesting itself in genuinely warm and caring
service.
Q. Which traveller segment from India does
Essque Zalu Zanzibar attract the most?
A. We target leisure, MICE and the wedding
markets. India’s destination wedding concept
has been growing over the past few years and
what better way to celebrate in our beautiful
setting.
We have already held a few weddings
from India in the past and leisure guests
(Honeymooners) and strive to have more of
these going forward. We see great opportunities
within the Indian market.
Q. How is Essque Zalu Zanzibar indulging
in trade activities with Indian travel trade
fraternity to attract Indian travellers?
A. India has emerged as one of the fastest
growing countries in terms of outbound visitors,
and therefore, we are increasing efforts to create
awareness for Zanzibar and Essque Zalu. We are
currently working with the trade associations
and key travel partners for increased growth
and conversions.
