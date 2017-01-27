STRATEGY

IN CONVERSATION

'We see great opportunities within the Indian market'

Q. Elaborate on Essque Zalu Zanzibar property.

A. Rather than blending in, Essque Zalu makes a big bold statement with the highest makuti thatched roof on the island. It is nestled in a natural cove on the north east coast of Zanzibar, featuring 40 suites and 8 three- and fourbedroom villas.



We offer two distinctive restaurants showcasing fresh local organic produce, including fine dining with the ocean’s bounty served al fresco on the shores of the Indian Ocean.



Testament to the high standards of service guests can expect at Essque Zalu Zanzibar, the hotel was recently awarded three TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice 2016 Awards among others



Q. What activities are offered at Essque Zalu Zanzibar?

A. Our guest seek authenticity, a sense of place and want something that is entirely new. We provide them with the luxury of choice and



a bespoke experience finely tuned to their personalities and preferences.



We offer a range of exhilarating activities for children, excite the imagination at the Tinga Club while adults find endless serenity. The stunning organic-only spa energises with a selection of revitalising and holistic treatments, highlighted by the signature Maasai Ritual immersing guests in locally inspired sensations. Essque Zalu Zanzibar is the destination of choice for couples looking for romance and families who do not want to compromise on luxury.



Ultimately, the resort’s philosophy is built on the desire that our guests to go back home looking at life very differently. The pride of the almost exclusively local staff, is evident throughout the Essque Zalu experience, manifesting itself in genuinely warm and caring service.







Q. Which traveller segment from India does Essque Zalu Zanzibar attract the most?

A. We target leisure, MICE and the wedding markets. India’s destination wedding concept has been growing over the past few years and what better way to celebrate in our beautiful setting.



We have already held a few weddings from India in the past and leisure guests (Honeymooners) and strive to have more of these going forward. We see great opportunities within the Indian market.



Q. How is Essque Zalu Zanzibar indulging in trade activities with Indian travel trade fraternity to attract Indian travellers?

A. India has emerged as one of the fastest growing countries in terms of outbound visitors, and therefore, we are increasing efforts to create awareness for Zanzibar and Essque Zalu. We are currently working with the trade associations and key travel partners for increased growth and conversions.



