40% growth in visitor turnout at IITT 2017

Pranab Sarkar, Honorary, Secretary, IATO, Sampat Damani, Chairman, Western Region, TAAI, Guldeep Singh Sahani, President, OTOAI, Karan Anand, Head, Relationships, Cox & Kings Ltd, Valsa Nair Singh, IAS, Principal Secretary - Tourism & Culture, Government of Maharashtra, Erdal Sabri Ergen, Consul General, Turkish Consulate General in Mumbai, India, PP Khanna, President, ADTOI, Jatinderpaul Singh, COO- Sales and Distribution, Cox & Kings



T he fourth edition of India International Travel & Tourism (IITT) Exhibition was held from February 9 to 11 at MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. The annual trade show witnessed over 25,000 visitors during the three days. The B2B marketplace witnessed a 40% growth compared to last year with participation of over 500 exhibitors from more than 20 countries and over 25 Indian states. Prefixed appointments in excess of 4,000 were conducted between exhibitors and nearly 400 fully hosted buyers from 30 Tier-II and III cities across India. IITT was also supported by Incredible India and travel trade associations such as TAAI, TAFI, OTOAI, ETAA, to name a few. IITT is an annual feature organised by ABEC Exhibitions & Conferences Pvt Ltd.



Commenting on this year’s edition, Mohit Mewani, Exhibition Director, IITT, said, “This was the 4th edition of IITT and we are happy that we have been able to make IITT a leading travel exhibition in the country. IITT is the only exhibition in the country which brings the travel trade, B2B, corporate, MICE, wedding planners all under one roof. With concurrent events like panel discussions, table top speed networking, hosted buyer appointments, workshops and presentations we have achieved the key to a great content-driven show. We have received unhindered support received from the industry because of which IITT today has reached this height.”



A wide range of exhibitors majorly including national and international tourism boards, destination management companies, online B2B portals, travel technology, hotels & hotel chains and domestic & outbound B2B companies participated in the event. Destinations namely Turkey, Israel, Egypt and New Zealand participated with larger exhibition space. States likes Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Kerala and Himachal Pradesh exhibited at the event.



The key sponsors for this edition of IITT were Cox & Kings as the Platinum Partner and Turkish Tourism & Culture as the Diamond Partner. The other participants were Akquasun Group, Star Cruises, Ark Travels, TBO Group, Yatra.com, Easemytrip.com, Ottila, NCL Cruises, FCM Group, Maldives, Seychelles, dnata, Emirates holidays, Marriott Hotels, Qatar Airways, to name a few. TravelBiz Monitor was the Media Partner of IITT 2017.



The event was a content-driven exhibition with concurrent events like panel discussions, workshop, destination presentation and technology presentation. Industry stalwarts speaking on contemporary and relevant topics such as exploring new destination, impact of GST, trends in tourism industry to offer a comprehensive travel idea approach.



Like the 2016 edition, this year too IITT had the Connect Lounge, which is a speed networking feature introduced last year. This facilitated a consequential interaction between the exhibitors and buyers. Eminent MNCs, MICE companies, and wedding planners were amongst a few buyers who were positioned behind tables across the room for exhibitors to be able to approach them. The event had its buyers as some of the most distinguished guests from companies like Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, Viacom18, HDFC Life, ICICI Prudential, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, L & T, AXIS Bank, Anchor Electricals Pvt. Ltd, GM Modular, Bombay Dyeing, The Wedding Co., Platinum World Group, etc. Over 400 companies were a part of IITT Connect and enabled exchange of some valuable insights.



