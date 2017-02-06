|
|
|
|
|
|
Monday, 06 February, 2017, 12 : 30 PM [IST]
|
Bringing Britain closer to Indians
|
Disha Shah Ghosh
|
|
Panellists and members of the VisitBritain team with Vikas Sheth, (third from left) Visit Britain’s newly-appointed Country Manager for India; Sumathi Ramanathan (fourth from left), Director Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa
(APMEA), VisitBritain and Vishal Bhatia, B2B Manager – India VisitBritain
India having ranked among the 7 priority
source markets for VisitBritain, the
‘Destination Britain India’ sales mission
at Hyatt Regency Pune was the first step in
marking its footprint beyond the gateway cities
of Mumbai and Delhi. While the excitement
among the 28-member supplier delegation was
evident at the inaugural, the feedback from
some of the buyers after a series of pre-fixed
appointments was satisfactory. However, the
result of this initiative, undertaken after a gap
of three years, will take some time to reflect
on the ground, considering the Indian market
requires consistent engagement, and rigid
consumer demands are a reality. In the words
of S. D. Nandakumar, Business Head – B2B &
Ecommerce, SOTC Travel, “Indian customers
are difficult to deal with considering their
requirements are very India-centric. While the
aspiration to travel is growing, Indian food,
especially vegetarian food is paramount on an
international trip.”
Currently, VisitBritain operates its offices in
76 countries, and India stands with the likes
of priority markets of US, Germany, China
and Gulf region. While the dynamics of the
Indian traveller is constantly changing, it was
imperative for the supplier delegation to get a
first-hand update from their Indian counterparts.
Without mincing words, Ashwini Kakkar,
Executive Vice Chairman, Mercury Travels,
said, “Asia is the crucible for world growth,
and one out of three passengers emanate from
India. With the rising middle class, more and
more domestic travellers are now undertaking
international holidays. Gradually, the GITs in
India are becoming FITs, and this transformation
is exponential. Once a traveller becomes a FIT,
there is no reverse journey towards GIT. This is
one of the biggest trends as holidays are now
a journey of experience. The spend per person
per trip is increasing, and Britain is the perfect
choice for FITs, but the trick is in conversion of
enquiries into bookings. This process takes a lot
of time.”
Vikas Sheth, Sumathi Ramanathan, Vishal Bhatia with members of the VisitBritain team
Seconding Kakkar’s views, Karan Anand,
Head, Relationships, Cox & Kings Ltd. spoke
about the three important criteria to be met
for catering to the Indian clientele. These
are security, language and Indian food. “The
complexity of long-haul travel keeps agents
relevant in business because consolidation
of variety products and services is a difficult
proposition. The largest group travel movement
of around 80-85% is undertaken during school
holidays and this trend will continue. Group
travel today is not just about a large number
of travellers undertaking an escorted vacation,
smaller groups of niche passengers going for
a study tour or a shopping extravaganza or an
experiental trip are now the new-age group
traveller.”
An increase in adoption of digital technology
and mobile bookings gaining ground, it is
expected that Internet users will surge to 730
million by 2020 from 92 million in 2010. “Mobile
technology is the future because of its reach
and information available. The challenge for
a supplier is to offer the right pricing and the
right deal at the right time. Therefore, attention
to detail and deeper penetration are the key,”
said Deepak Rawat – Sr VP-International
Markets, MakeMyTrip. Rawat agreed with his
contemporaries that in India regional differences
and gender requirements are crucial, therefore
itineraries and experiences are bespoke, making
the customer profile more complex.
With consumers spending more than 3 hours
per day on mobile devices, Siddharth Dhabade,
Head of Industry, Google, urged the VisitBritain
delegation to adopt video promotion to engage
with their target audience in India. “Britain is
a complex long-haul destination, most of the
travellers search about their destination on
YouTube. The top three countries researched by
Indian travellers are the US, the UAE and Great
Britain. Therefore, it is time to engage with the
consumers through video content.”
Amid all the discussion on digital technology,
Anand made a strong point that received
a thumbs up from his Britain counterparts.
“Despite the evolution of technology, travel
brochures still play a crucial role for group
travel. The holiday season for group travel in
India actually begins when the annual travel
brochures are launched. This will continue for
years to come,” Anand affirmed.
Exhibitors and Buyers during panel discussion on ‘Tourism Trends from India
Britain for India
Inbound tourism is worth more than GBP 26
billion to the UK economy, and India is one of
Britain’s most important markets for inbound
tourism. In 2015, there was a record 422,000
inbound visits from India to the UK, an increase
of 8% on 2014 and the third successive year of
growth. This continues a long-term trend which
has seen visits from India increase by 55% in the
10 years since 2005, with spending levels almost
doubling. With Brexit leading to a devalued
currency, group travellers from India are now
adding extra room nights to their stay in Britain.
Talking about this upward swing, Sumathi
Ramanathan, Director Asia Pacific, Middle
East & Africa (APMEA), VisitBritain, said, “We
have firmly set our eyes on the Indian market,
which is the world’s fastest growing economy.
With the value of the Sterling at a 30-year
low, this development will play a big role in
bringing more Indians to Britain. This year,
we will maintain our investment in India. But,
the spent will be sharper and focused in the
market, especially through digital technology.
With Britain ranking third on the consumer
search behaviour in India, our challenge is to
ensure conversion of enquiries into bookings.
Therefore, we are working with top performing
agents in India for our Brit Agent online training
programme.”
Traditionally, for Indians, Britain has always
been a destination combined with the rest of
Europe. However, customers are now evolving and
realising the various experiences that Britain alone
can offer. Taking cognizance of this, Ramanathan
said, “We would like to promote Britain as a
mono-destination in India, and are working with
the travel trade to create mono itineraries for
the Indian traveller. These itineraries have been
chalked out to enable travellers to spend 8-10
days in Britain, dividing their time between iconic
structures, musicals, Shakespeare trail, sports,
lake districts, Scotland, etc.”
Additionally to penetrate further into the Indian
market, VisitBritain will move towards curation
of content. “We don’t necessarily use social
media for advocacy and would like to move into
that direction, where we share the travel stories
of customers having visited Britain. Getting the
relevant content and creating an interactive
video strategy is our consumer outreach focus
this year. We will explore projects in local
languages besides our main communication
language, English,” Ramanathan said.
Exhibitors & Buyers during pre-fixed appointments
The selection of Pune to host the sales mission
was strategic, considering the potential of Tier-
II and III cities in India, which are now driving
outbound growth. Ramanathan stated, “India is a
large country and there are ample opportunities
outside Mumbai and Delhi. The potential of
Tier-II and III cities needs to be explored since
the customers there are emerging travellers,
seeking destination and product information.
The role of the travel trade in these markets is
of a consultant and an advisor. Travel agents and
tour operators are influencers in these cities, and
Pune is a great start.”
Destination Britain India 2017 saw 76 buyers
from 9 cities familiarising themselves with new
products and updating their knowledge on the
familiar ones from January 10 to 13. Big Bus
Tours, VisitScotland, Marketing Birmingham,
Tourism Ireland, Wimbeldon Lawn Tennis
Museum and Tour, Historic Royal Palaces, were
some of the suppliers showcasing their products
to representatives from 25 organisations in
India.
|Buyers’ Feedback
|
Guldeep Singh Sahni, President, OTOAI & MD, Weldon Tours & Travels Pvt. Ltd.
The Destination Britain India sales mission had a limited number of suppliers, completely Indiacentric,
which was effective. The selection of equally focused buyers ensured that meetings were
fruitfil.
Tarun Malhotra, Director, Inorbit Tours Pvt. Ltd.
Destination Britain India was a very good initiative by VisitBritain, with a good mix of historical
venues exhibiting. These venues can be incorporated in our itineraries for gala dinners. The
palaces and other dedicated event venues were a good insight for me.
disha.shah@saffronsynergies.in
|
|