Friday, 19 May, 2017, 12 : 37 PM [IST]
|
GTM 2017, Solidarity of German Tourism at Display
|
On the backdrop of a 1.4% growth in international overnight
stays in 2016, and Germany continuing its feat as the second
most popular destination for Europeans for the seventh year
in a row in 2016 despite slowdown of the economies in
some countries and tensions of Brexit, the Germany Travel
Mart 2017 was marked by a strong display of unity. The host
city, Nuremberg, ensured that delegates got a taste of its
local cuisine and Bavarian art & culture. Disha Shah Ghosh
reports.
|
|
German orchestra performing at the inauguration of GTM 2017
Amid growing concerns of safety & security across Europe,
the German National Tourist Board (GNTB) managed to
put up a strong show at the 43rd edition of Germany Travel
Mart (GTM), sending out the message of taking the business forward
through bilateral tourism. The event returned to Bavaria for the sixth
occasion in its history, this time in Nuremberg, best known for the
Nazi trials, offering a common platform for exhibitors to negotiate
contracts with their global counterparts over a pre-scheduled meeting format. Nearly 1,000 delegates from across continents
converged in Nuremberg for GTM 2017, organised by GNTB in
conjunction with Bavaria Tourism and Nuremberg Convention and
Tourist Office.
Delegates at GTM 2017
The official opening ceremony of GTM 2017 on May 7 at the Opera
House of the Nuremberg State Theatre, one of the biggest theatre
complexes in Germany, saw a thundering musical performance
highlighting the various facets that Germany offers to a global tourist.
Each evening event offered a peek into the local life like the blue
night, termed as the biggest night of art and culture, when the entire
city was illuminated in blue, or the dinner at the German National
Museum which gave delegates a guided tour into German history,
culture & art, or the Nuremberg Town Hall where an amazing display
of food carts was put up for delegates to indulge into some traditional
food and wine while a local music band put up a stellar show.
|
|
Supriya Kandhari, MD, Chrysalis Holidays Pvt
Ltd (Benglauru)
This was my third successive year at GTM, and
the event is getting better with each edition in
terms of organization. The host city goes all out
to showcase a world-class tourism product. I met
new exhibitors from different regions and have
quality interactions. The event also serves as a
platform to meet old suppliers and build up on
the past year’s meetings.
|Rani Bachani, VP, Viceregal Travels and Resorts
Ltd. (Kochi)
This is my first participation at GTM and I learnt
a lot more about Germany in detail, including its
cities and countryside. This will help me promote
Germany in detail and as a stand-alone destination
in India. I am happy with the organization of
GTM because it gave an opportunity to move
around easily and meet exhibitors beyond my
scheduled meetings. By meeting some new and
niche products, I am sure of curating some new
itineraries for leisure guests.
|Monika Walter, Director, Eurocursions (New
Delhi)
My colleague had attended GTM last year, and
this is my maiden participated at this annual
event. Although the exhibitor profile was good, their division in
categories was not very clear for me to pre-fix some of the appointments.
I am happy with the organisation of the event and could meet some
of the exhibitors’ impromptu, which is unlike many international trade
shows.
|Subhash Motwani, MD, Namaste Tourism
(Mumbai)
I had last attended GTM in 2009. I find GTM as
one of the best organised trade shows globally. The
organisers ensure the schedule is followed with
precision and there is enough space for buyers
to move around. Since the products were divided
into regions, and further segmented into hotels,
tour operators, etc. I could identify the location of
the exhibitors easily. The GTM mobile app offered
access to the supplier list through which we could fix unscheduled
meetings during lunch time.
|Amit Watts, Director-Business Development,
Equator Tours (New Delhi)
My core focus is MICE travel from India and
Germany is unknown over the world for its trade
fairs. This year the GTM dates suited my calendar
and I am happy to have participated in the event.
I met some new hotels, products and restaurants. I
am hopeful of undertaking some more contracting
with suppliers through my meetings here.
|
|
Wolfgang Gartner, Head of International
Marketing, Saxony
This is my 13th year of participation at GTM and
the event is important for global trade because
GTM offers an interesting mix of products,
workshops and meetings. Since Saxony receives
an encouraging number of Indian overnights, I
had the opportunity to meet some new agents as
well as renew contacts with the old ones.
|
Andrea Zahn, Faber Castell
I met a few members of the Indian buyer delegation
and I believe we could work out a good deal,
because Faber Castell pencils are quite popular
in India. We offer 3 products – the factory side,
Castle and the Lead Museum, a tour to all three
could be combined. We are hopeful of turning
Faber Castell as proffered guided tour for Indian
visitors, especially school groups.
|
Simone Raith, Ferienregion Nationalpark
Bayerischer Wald
Since Nuremberg is hosting the event, we decided
to participate this year. We currently receive few
Indian guests and the national park can be a great
option for travel agents from India to incorporate
in their itineraries.
|
Gertrud Schaller, Travel Trade Relations, Bavarian
State Opera
We don’t receive many Indian visitors, because
the culture of opera is still new to the market.
However, I met a few agents from Asia and I am
hopeful of some interesting deals through my
meetings here. We have been participating in
GTM for a long time, and event acts as a measure
of training agents and exposing them to new products and offerings.
In the run-up to the event, nine pre-convention tours were held
for delegates, focusing on different themes to offer a sneak peek into
the lesser-known tourist offerings of Germany. Besides, educational
programmes were organised for the travel trade to ensure a two-way
communication about the business of inbound tourism. For
international journalists, themed-excursions were conducted with
options ranging from modern tour to culinary tour, wine tasting and
music trails.
Delegates during meetings at GTM
A marked difference from the overall travel sentiment to Europe
was visible at GTM 2017 wherein delegates seemed to have only
one agenda in mind—inbound tourism promotion. From the host
city to representatives of castles & operas, from coach tour operators
to regions, each exhibitor had their focus set to elevate Germany’s
position in the global tourism market, despite the concurrent result of
the crucial change of guard in France, and the growing divide among
European nations.
Substantiating Germany’s position in the tourism industry, Petra
Hedorfer, CEO, German National Tourist Board, said, “Despite the
global economic slowdown in high-volume inbound source markets
and concerns regarding Brexit, 2016 was the seventh record breaking
year in a row for tourism, as Germany recorded 80.8 million overnights
by international visitors, a massive jump from 60 million in 2010.”
She said that in a competitive European continent, with different
economies, Germany performed well because of its stabilised
approach. “January and February 2017 saw global travel demand rise
by 3.2%.” For 2017, GNTB has set a target to achieve 0-2% growth
in international overnight stays, while 2018 will see GNTB launch a
culinary tourism campaign #Enjoy German Food.
An Indian delegate during a meeting at GTM 2017
The 15-member Indian travel trade delegation at GTM 2017 had
13 first-time participants, who at large met with a new breed of
travel providers, opening an opportunity to revamp their time-tested
itineraries. Over the years Germany has cemented its place as a
popular leisure destination for Indian travellers. In 2016, Germany
recorded 748,737 overnight stays by Indians, which is a year-on-year
record of 8.1%. “This year, we are forecasting the growth figure to
reach between 7 and 9% as Germany is among the top 10 European
destinations for Indian visitors. We will be organising a three-city
roadshow in India during the first week of September in Mumbai,
Delhi and Ahmedabad to create awareness and educate the agents
about the country and its offerings,” said Romit Theophilus, Director
- India, German National Tourist Office.
disha.shah@saffronsynergies.in
