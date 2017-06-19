|
|
|
|
|
|
Monday, 19 June, 2017, 16 : 16 PM [IST]
|
INDABA 2017, Africa on a Roll
|
Besides showcasing a plethora
of products and experiences for
all categories of traveller, the
2017 edition of INDABA further
reinforces that Africa is the
next tourism frontier. Prasenjit
Chakraborty reports.
|
|
INDABA needs no introduction as the event over the years has
established itself as the most spectacular trade show in the continent of
Africa. To be more candid, this is the platform where Africa’s dynamic
travel and tourism industry enthusiastically takes centre stage and
showcases products to the world. The 2017 edition of INDABA took
place against a back drop of the buoyant outlook for African
tourism. Therefore, the overall atmosphere was electrifying.
Tokozile Xasa, Minister of Tourism, Republic of South Africa
There are many ‘firsts’ associated with this editionright
from rebranding of the show to introductions of
new sections. The exhibition, which was so far known
as INDABA, has been renamed as Africa’s Travel
INDABA. The new positioning reflects the ownership of
the trade show by the entire African travel industry and
re-emphasises South Africa’s commitment to furthering
tourism and economic development in the continent. The
exhibition took place at Inkosi Albert Luthuli International
Convention Centre, Durban, from May 16-18, 2017. Around
7,000 delegates, including 1,449 local and international
buyers visited the exhibition, and more than 1,000
exhibitors from 18 African countries participated.
L-R: Sisa Nishona, CEO, South African Tourism, Tokozile Xasa and Jacob Zuma
Inaugurating the event, Jacob Zuma, President, Republic of South Africa,
said, “INDABA is a wonderful way to celebrate Africa and to showcase
the beauty of our country and our continent. Through this show, we bring
Africa and the world together, where Africa market itself to the world.”
Zuma added that the continent witnessed an increase of 8% of international
tourists over the past year, with its arrivals growing at twice the average
global rate.
Jacob Zuma, President, Republic of South Africa
The 2017 edition of INDABA also saw the launch of South Africa’s “I Do
Tourism” marketing campaign. The campaign will highlight how tourism,
a rapidly growing sector, has the potential to change people’s lives for the
better. In this direction, Tokozile Xasa, Minister of Tourism, Republic of
South Africa, appealed all South Africans to become tourism ambassadors
for their own country. She added, “‘I Do Tourism’ as a movement will show
the social and economic value of tourism in people’s day-to-day lives.”
Speaking exclusively to TravelBiz Monitor, Sisa Nishona, CEO, South
African Tourism, said that their aim is to increase South Africa’s
market share globally. “To achieve the goal, we have to
further intensify our effort in the existing markets. And at
the same time we have to identify new markets which
are potential for our business. Once we identify our
important source markets, we have to ensure that our
country has enough capacity to cater to them” he
said. According to him, out of 9 provinces in South
Africa, only 3 are leading on the tourism front at
this point of time. “We have to make sure that other
states also do well in the arena of tourism. One of
our advantages is, all the provinces are different and
have its own characteristics,” pointed out Nishona. He
was optimistic about India and termed the market as
important. “We are really serious about India and want
to invest more so that we get return faster and will also
ensure more number of tourists visit from India to South Africa.
|
|
|
“We observed that Indian buyers and travellers are showing tremendous interest in
South Africa. More and more agents from India who didn’t show much interest earlier in
selling South Africa’s products to their customers are now very keen to sell. The reason is
their clients now showing interest to visit South Africa and African countries. Apart from
Mumbai, Delhi, we are also getting enquiries from Bengaluru, Kolkata, Ahmedabad,
Cochin and Chennai.”
James Hassan, Customer Success Manager, India, Asia, Thompsons Africa
“India is one of the top five markets for us and growing 40% year-on-year. Our focus is
on group and MICE travel and primarily get our business from Delhi and Mumbai. In
order to further develop the market, we have appointed a representation company in
Mumbai. Plans are afoot to target smaller cities of India as well.”
Martin Wiest, CEO, Tourvest Destination Management
“India is a potential market for us and our business is growing 20-25% every year. We
understand the psyche of Indian travellers and accordingly design our products. As of
now, our focus is on cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru. We may appoint
a representation company in India by 2018 but after a thorough analysis.”
Glenn McKeag, CEO, Springbok Atlas
|
|
|
‘This is a wonderful experience and the entire show is brilliantly choreographed. South
Africa is definitely an emerging destination to be watched out in India. The show will help
us to increase our business and also to introduce new destinations to Indian market. By
coming here, the possibility of meeting actual suppliers has increased manifolds, which is
a great help indeed. We will promote South Africa and beyond.”
Sunil Bijlani, Founding Partner & CEO, Vacation World (Mumbai)
“INDABA is the platform for people who are looking for destinations and products in
South Africa and beyond. In this kind of event one will come to know various products
which are usually missing in trade shows in India. I came with the intention to meet
exhibitors from all over Africa and it has been a satisfactory experience.”
Munib Kadri, Owner, World-Sights (Ahmedabad)
“It’s a wonderful experience and the exhibition will help us to market products beyond
South Africa. By visiting the show, we came to know many off-beat itineraries. The event
encapsulates everything right from luxury to safari to beaches.”
Ritesh Mundhra, Director, Choice Holidays (Raipur)
“It’s a great experience in terms of number of suppliers and variety of products they are
offering to us. After visiting the show, I can market destinations beyond South Africa. The
organisers have put serious efforts to make it a meaningful event.”
Chitra Bhatia, MD, Aashman Air Travels Pvt Ltd (New Delhi)
Hidden Gems Pavilion
Hidden Gems Pavilion which was the pioneering public-private partnership
was one of the main attractions of this year’s INDABA. This particular
section witnessed the participation of 90 small tourism businesses from
all the 9 provinces of South Africa and each province had a uniform
representation. The aim of the entire exercise is to support innovative
small businesses and to help them create sustainable jobs in this sector.
Interestingly, most of them have participated for the first time in the event.
“This is really something unique. All the exhibitors in the Hidden Gems
section truly offering new products, experiences, etc.,
to the buyers who are looking for such products,” said
Amanda Kotze-Nhlapo, Chief Convention Bureau
Officer, South African Tourism. These dynamic startups
and small enterprises were selected from more than
300 applicants. Selection was not easy, after a rigorous
process during which the SMEs had to present their
offerings to a panel, only 90 SMEs were selected to
exhibit in the show. In order to ascertain the feelings of
the exhibitors, TravelBiz Monitor spoke to few of them.
All the exhibitors in the Hidden Gems section praised
this initiative, besides admitting that this step would
open a new vista for South Africa’s tourism landscape.
“It is a really good opportunity to showcase our products
and get noticed by the travel industry. This platform
offers us an opportunity to interact with international
buyers and find out what their customers want, but can’t
find in terms of experience. This allows us to develop
products which are relevant to international tourists.
This show also allows us to expand our business,”
pointed out Justin Perumal, Founder, Paperjet Travel.
Similarly, Zuko Njikija, Head- Sales and Marketing, Art
Versatile, was also quite optimistic with this initiative.
He said, “We are happy that government recognised
us. By participating here, we are now able to get direct
access to international and regional buyers, that too on a
single platform.” According to Njikija, earlier the major
challenge was to get direct market access which is being
addressed after participating in this show.
Another interesting addition to this edition of
INDABA is the LAP of Luxury Pavillion. This new
initiative from The Tourism Grading Council of South
Africa (TGCSA) saw high-end brands, ranging from
reputed names in luxury tourism to five-star boutique
hotels, small and large hotels and resorts, lodges, SPAs
etc.
‘Speed Marketing’ was another interesting session
where diverse array of existing and new products were
introduced in a concise and to the point manner to the
buyers across the world. This is a very popular session
in INDABA.
Durban city would continue to host the event for the
next five years. The 2018 edition of INDABA will take
place from May 8-10 at the same venue.
With such a strong line-up of initiatives, this edition
of INDABA has seen 20,000 confirmed meetings,
which is an increase of 20% compared to the 2016.
prasenjit.chakraborty@saffronsynergies.in
|
|