Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS 16.5% growth in Foreign Tourist Arrivals to India in January 2017 Foreign Tourist availing ETV surge to 72% For the month of January 2017, the Ministry of Tourism (MoT) recorded a growth of 16.5% as compared to January 2016, surpassing the previous year’s corresponding growth of 6.8% observed in January 2016 over January 2015 of Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs).



Correspondingly, there has been observed a growth of 72% in the tourists arrived on E-Tourist Visa (ETV) during January 2017 over January 2016 by registering a figure of 1.52 lakh as compared to 0.88 lakh in the month of January 2016. Clearly, the share of tourists availing e-Visa facility in January 2017 has reached a level of 15.5% as against 10.4% in the month of January 2016. This clearly outlines the steady success of e-Visa facility in quantifiable terms.



The number of FTAs in January, 2017 was 9.83 lakh as compared to FTAs of 8.44 lakh in January, 2016 and 7.91 lakh in January, 2015. The growth rate in FTAs in January, 2017 over January, 2016 is 16.5% compared to 6.8% in January, 2016 over January, 2015.



The percentage share of Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) in India during January 2017 among the top 15 source countries was the highest from USA (15.01%) followed by Bangladesh (14.91%), UK (11.11%), Canada (4.63%), Russian Fed. (4.46%), Australia (3.65%), Malaysia (3.15%), Germany (2.92%), France (2.89%) and China (2.54%), Sri Lanka (2.45%), Japan(2.15%),Afghanistan (1.84%), Rep. of Korea (1.61%) and Nepal (1.60%).



The percentage share of Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) in India during January 2017 among the top 15 ports was the highest at Delhi Airport (28.30%) followed by Mumbai Airport (18.23%), Haridaspur Land checkpost (8.17%), Chennai Airport (7.32%), Goa Airport (6.51%), Bengaluru Airport (5.32%), Kolkata Airport (4.32%), Cochin Airport (3.73%), Ahmedabad Airport (3.37%) and Hyderabad Airport (2.74%), Gede Rail Land checkpost (1.77%), Trivandrum (1.62%), Trichy Airport (1.38%), Ghojadanga land checkpost (1.08%) and Amritsar Airport (1.02%).



During the month of January, 2017 total of 1.52 lakh tourist arrived on e-Visa as compared to 0.88 lakh during the month of January 2016 registering a growth of 72.0%.



The percentage shares of top 15 source countries availing e-Visa facilities during January, 2017 were as follows: UK (22.9%), USA (13.6%), Russian Fed (8.3%), China (6.3%), France (5.6%), Australia (4.4%), Germany (4.1%), Canada (3.6%), Korea (Rep.of) (3.2%) and Ukraine (2.2%), Netherlands (1.6%), South Africa (1.4%), Singapore (1.3%), Malaysia (1.3%) and Sweden (1.1%). The percentage shares of top 15 ports in tourist arrivals on e-Visa during January, 2017 were as follows: New Delhi Airport (36.5%), Mumbai Airport (20.5%), Dabolim (Goa) Airport (16.2%), Chennai Airport (7.0%), Bengaluru Airport (5.1%), Kochi Airport (4.2%), Kolkata Airport (2.7%), Trivandrum Airport (2.0%), Hyderabad Airport (2.0%) and Ahmadabad Airport (1.7%), Amritsar Airport (0.8%), Jaipur Airport (0.5%), Tirchy Airport (0.4%), Gaya Airport (0.2%)and Lucknow Airport(0.1%). Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter