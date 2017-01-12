Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS 23rd Madame Tussauds to debut in Delhi in June this year The immersive and interactive wax attraction, Madame Tussauds will soon be unveiled in Delhi at Regal Cinema, Connaught Place, covering over two floors by June this year. The launch will commence with over 50 wax statues and more will be added in due course of time. Here, 60% focus will be on Indian celebrities and 40% on global who’s who. Owned by Merlin Entertainments, Madame Tussauds will see an investment of 50 million pounds in next 10 years in the Indian market.



Addressing the press meet, Anshul Jain, General Manager and Director, Merlin Entertainments India informed, “Each wax figure will cost over INR 1.5 crore. However, the ticket pricing (subject to GST) will be kept standard and affordable to attract all age groups. For groups and school students, there will be special pricing. Going forward, Merlin Entertainments plans to bring its other brands (like SeaLife, Legoland, etc.) to India and take Madame Tussauds to new Indian cities.”



Marcel Kloos, Director-New Openings, Europe and Emerging Markets, Merlin Entertainments said, “We have just started off with our communication. Not just for the locals, Madame Tussauds Delhi will be a great attraction for the tourists. The place will also be open for film shoots. Currently, we are asserting on making the figure surroundings more interactive.”



Kloos was also optimistic that the recent ruling of making Connaught Place a car-free zone will have no negative impact on the wax attraction.



Merlin Entertainments is open to suggestions for coming up with new wax statues. It was also said at the press event that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s wax statue will be launched soon too.



All figures will be made in London. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter