Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS 30th Garden Tourism Festival observes over 30,000 footfall Held from February 17-19, 2017, the 30th Garden Tourism Festival came to its conclusion and succeeded in attracting over 30,000 visitors to the serene and calm venue of Garden of Five Senses.



The theme for this edition of Garden Tourism Festival was kept as “Skills in Gardening” and Delhi Tourism strived to disseminate a strong message amongst the visitors that how gardening can contribute in bettering both Health and Environment. Also, it strived to impart information regarding different medicinal plant in the premise and the medicinal qualities associated with them.



People not only bought numerous varieties of plants but also were spell bounded by the beauty of Garden of Five Senses as they spent quality time with their friends and family in the lush green gardens. With its fresh air, exquisite landscaping, and contemporary installations, the garden stands unique and true to its name.



Various nurseries showcasing plants for theme gardens, tray gardens and indoor areas had put up exclusive stalls. Different theme gardens at the venue captivated large number of nature lovers. Floral Animals, Potted Plants, Foliage, Medicinal & Herbal Plants, Hanging Baskets, Dahlia, Roses, Cacti, Bonsai, Bougainvillea, cut flowers were put on display. Also, various flowers, plants, organic items, books, medicinal plants, gardening accessories, etc. were available for sale.



One of the major highlights of the event was 3D street art that provided 3 Dimensional impression on two dimensional surface. Also, various music bands and cultural performances by various academies of Govt. of Delhi were conducted during the event in order to spell bound visitors will the heart throbbing performances.



Competitions were held in 30 different categories in which NDMC, Manav Rachna University, CPWD, SDMC, Aditya Birla Group and Hansraj College were rewarded for their best display under various categories of the competition.



The event was inaugurated by Kapil Mishra, Minister for Tourism, Delhi.



