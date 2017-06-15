Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS 70% of rail ticket bookings on Paytm from Tier-II and Tier-III cities As per the Business Standard report, recent data by Paytm showed that 70% of all train tickets booked from Paytm were from Tier-II and Tier-III cities. While the average ticket size in Tier-I cities was INR 530, it was INR 350 in Tier-II cities.



“In recent months, Paytm has witnessed an exponential growth in ticket sales, with more than 10 million tickets sold in financial year 2017. Our five biggest Tier- II and Tier-III markets are Ahmedabad, Kanpur, Chandigarh, Varanasi and Allahabad. This year, the firm is aiming to be the country’s largest destination for all travel booking needs,” the report said.



Paytm is the first horizontal e-commerce (one that connects buyers and sellers across different sectors or regions) company to enter into the travel business. Abhishek Rajan, vice president of Paytm, said, “Our goal is to make ticket booking simple and accessible for every Indian.” The preferred routes this summer, the report, says, are New Delhi-Lucknow, Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad, New Delhi-Kanpur, Chennai-Bengaluru, Ahmedabad-Surat and Pune- Solapur.



Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter