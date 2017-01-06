Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS Air India offers ‘Special Fares’ for Economy Class on select domestic routes Air India is offering tickets at the price of Rajdhani Express 2nd AC. Passengers travelling on select domestic sectors in the economy class can avail this exclusive offer.



The “Special Fares” scheme commence today. Tickets booked between till April 10,l will be valid for travel period between January 26 to April. Tickets can be purchased only from the Air India website, airline city booking offices and travel agents. Also, a lucky draw on select flights will be conducted every Tuesday and Wednesday on the special fares route during the validity of the schemes.



In June last year, Air India introduced “Super Fares” scheme under which passengers unable to get confirmed bookings on Rajdhani Express, had the opportunity to book tickets 4 hours prior to the flight departure, at fares equivalent to Rajdhani Express (1A). The scheme received a good response and because of which it is introduced again.

