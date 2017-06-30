Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS Amarnath Yatra suspended due to heavy rainfall & landslide As per The Indian Express report, the annual Amarnath Yatra that began on Thursday from twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal has been suspended due to heavy rainfall and landslide today morning, said an official from the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB). “The yatra has been suspended temporarily in view of the rains that lashed the twin routes early in the morning. The pilgrims headed for base camps at Baltal and Nunwan are requested to check the status of the yatra with the control room or helpline set up by the SASB before starting off, ” the official added.



The yatra began amidst tight security arrangements yesterday and over 6,000 pilgrims have already paid obeisance at the Amarnath temple despite the unpleasant inclement weather conditions.



On the first day of the yatra, a man was killed by a shooting stone enroute the cave shrine raising the toll to two. Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra, who is also the Chairman of the SASB was among the first batch of pilgrims to reach the cave shrine. He paid obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine and participated in the ‘Pratham Pooja’ ceremony.



The second batch of 2,481 pilgrims, comprising 1,638males, 663 females and 180 sages, left from Jammu in 66 vehicles for the twin base camps of the yatra. (Source: The Indian Express)



