Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS Anandpur Sahib Heritage Foundation gears up for Holla Mohalla Festival The Anandpur Sahib Heritage Foundation (ASHF) is all set to host an International Horse Polo Championship during the Holla Mohalla Festival at Sri Anandpur Sahib from March 10-12, 2017. An all star polo team from USA will play India for the prestigious 'Sri Anandpur Sahib International Gold Cup' being instituted by the Anandpur Sahib Heritage Foundation to celebrate 350 years of the Birth Anniversary of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Sahib.



Established by Sodhi Vikram Singh, ASHF seeks to promote the holy town as a premier international tourist destination, by drawing attention to its history, heritage and unique traditions. The sporting tournament serves to highlight the tradition of horsemanship and bring an international flavour to the vibrant festivities of colour, spirituality and dynamism.



This year the 4th edition of this spectacular 'Sodhi Kishan Singh Memorial Polo Tournament' a three-day arena polo tournament is scheduled from March 10-12, 2017 at the newly created Anandpur Sahib Polo Stadium on the main Ropar - Nangal highway opposite the Virasat e Khalsa Heritage Complex at Sri Anandpur Sahib.

Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter