Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS Andhra Pradesh to hold three tourist festivals As per the PTI report, Andhra Pradesh government will hold three tourist festivals in the East Godavari district in the next three months. Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, Deputy CM, Andhra Pradesh informed this on Tuesday. The NTR Beach Festival will be held from January 12 to 15 in Kakinada, the Konaseema Festival will be conducted from January 23 to 26 in Amlapuram and the Agency Festival will take place from March 26 to 28 in Rampachodavaram.

