Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS Andhra Pradesh Tourism reaches out to Spanish outbound market Organises roadshow for tour operators Andhra Pradesh Tourism participated this year at the FITUR trade show on January 19, 2017 as a standalone exhibitor this year and organised a roadshow to connect with key tour operators and media representatives from across the world, including from Spain.



Dr. Srikant Nagulapalli, IAS, Secretary, Culture & Tourism, Government of Andhra Pradesh stressed upon the point that with a favorable tourism policy in practice and a business friendly approach, Andhra Pradesh is keen to attract investment in the tourism infrastructure projects. He listed a spate of opportunities that the government is keen to offer potential investors. Apart from various fiscal and non-fiscal incentives, he emphasized that the state assures investors of full-fledged support and co-operation.



“Our endeavor is to develop Andhra Pradesh as the most preferred destination and under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu we are taking progressive steps in that direction. Our vision is to create an all-round tourist friendly environment in the state which ensures a memorable experience for each and every guest every time they visit Andhra Pradesh.”



The event was also graced by the newly appointed Indian Ambassador to Spain, D B Venkatesh Varma. Giving his wholehearted support to Dr. Srikant´s outreach program, the Ambassador invited the audience to take full benefit of the business-friendly and development oriented initiatives being spearheaded by the Government in Andhra Pradesh.



The Secretary´s presentation covered details on key tourism circuits that international travellers can experience. He informed that with the aim to attract tourists from far and wide, the state is organizing multiple mega festivals such as Visakha Utsav, Lepakshi festival, Araku festival and Flamingo festival in the upcoming months.

