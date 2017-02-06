Andhra Pradesh Tourism reaches out to Spanish outbound market

Andhra Pradesh Tourism participated this year at
the FITUR trade show on January 19, 2017 as a standalone exhibitor this
year and organised a roadshow to connect with key tour operators and
media representatives from across the world, including from Spain.
Dr.
Srikant Nagulapalli, IAS, Secretary, Culture & Tourism, Government
of Andhra Pradesh stressed upon the point that with a favorable tourism
policy in practice and a business friendly approach, Andhra Pradesh is
keen to attract investment in the tourism infrastructure projects. He
listed a spate of opportunities that the government is keen to offer
potential investors. Apart from various fiscal and non-fiscal
incentives, he emphasized that the state assures investors of
full-fledged support and co-operation.
“Our endeavor is to develop Andhra Pradesh as the most preferred
destination and under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister of
Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu we are taking progressive steps in
that direction. Our vision is to create an all-round tourist friendly
environment in the state which ensures a memorable experience for each
and every guest every time they visit Andhra Pradesh.”
The event
was also graced by the newly appointed Indian Ambassador to Spain, D B
Venkatesh Varma. Giving his wholehearted support to Dr. Srikant´s
outreach program, the Ambassador invited the audience to take full
benefit of the business-friendly and development oriented initiatives
being spearheaded by the Government in Andhra Pradesh.
The Secretary´s presentation covered details on key tourism
circuits that international travellers can experience. He informed that
with the aim to attract tourists from far and wide, the state is
organizing multiple mega festivals such as Visakha Utsav, Lepakshi
festival, Araku festival and Flamingo festival in the upcoming months.