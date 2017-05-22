Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS Ark Travels organises training programme session on cruise products in Mumbai Ark Travels in association with United Travel Agents on Saturday organised a training session for travel agents in Mumbai to educate them on the cruise travel products in the market. During the session, presentations were made by Star Cruises who represented Genting Hong Kong, Dream Cruises and Crystal Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line on Ocenia Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, and Club Med Resorts. Over 100 travel agents attended the training session at Raheja Classique Club in Mumbai.



At the session, the representatives elaborated on their latest offerings and how travel agents can benefit by doing business with them.



Kishan Biyani, MD, Ark Travels Pvt. Ltd. said, "The event centred on educating travel agents how they can sell the cruise products effectively in the market where cruise travelling is not much popular. Through training programmes like these we can not only increase the knowledge of travel agents but also help in popularising cruise travelling among the Indian travellers."



At the event, Ark Travels announced that it will be sailing two Charter cruises in August this year for which it has partnered with Singapore Airlines, thereby offering combined packages of flight tickets and respective night stays.



Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter