Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS Assam Government to conduct pilgrimage tour for 3,000 people annually As per The Economic Times report, the BJP government in Assam will conduct a pilgrimage tour for 3,000 people every year whose annual income is below INR 2.5 lakh. The ‘Punnyadham Yatra’, as it is christened, is scheduled to start in October 2 this year and will continue till February 28, 2018. Senior citizens will be taken to Jagannath Temple in Odisha, Mathura-Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh, Ajmer Sarif Dargah in Rajasthan and Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and Kashmir as part of this package.



Himanta Biswa Sarma, Minister of Tourism, Government of Assam, said, “Selected 3,000 pilgrims will travel in groups of 100 and each group will select one destination. Two persons from a family will be eligible for consideration under the scheme. The government will provide accommodation to pilgrims and free railway transportation in 3-tier AC. Pilgrims will be provided INR 150 per day. The group can take three guides with them who will be paid INR 500 each per day. The guides must be educated youth of the locality from which the group comes from,” he said.



