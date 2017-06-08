Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS ATTOI & Kerala Tourism organises International Conference on Tourism Technology The Association of Tourism Trade Organisations (ATTOI) in association with Department of Tourism, Government of Kerala is all set to host the International Conference on Tourism Technology (ICTT) in Kochi to address the challenges related with technology faced by Indian tourism and hospitality industry.



The three-day long event will begin on June 8 and will be formally inaugurated by Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran on June 9. The inaugural function will also see a string of high-profile attendees, including Hibi Eden MLA, Dr Venu V, IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Tourism, and P Bala Kiran, IAS, Director, Department of Tourism. Dr. Venu will launch the twitter campaign #Kerala #IndiaForBeginners and Bala Kiran will launch the Facebook campaign during the inaugural ceremony.



Talking about the conference, Bala Kiran said, “The tourism industry is adopting another “T”: Travel, Tourism and Technology. In this era, technology caters to the needs of consumers, companies and destinations. Therefore, it is indispensable to incorporate technology in management of tourism related businesses.”



The objective of this conference is to prepare the travel and tourism industry in India and neighboring countries to understand the importance of web marketing, how to use the resources available online to drive business, get inputs in adapting to the changing technology and acquiring skills to beat competition.



“Kerala Tourism has always been a pioneer in taking significant steps to promote state tourism and support the growth of the tourism industry. This conference on tourism technology is yet another initiative undertaken in association with ATTOI. Keeping pace with the technological advancements also helps in reaching out to international tourists by being easily accessible through social media platforms,” said Surendran.



“Kerala Tourism, with its new tourism policy, is preparing for a big leap in promoting responsible tourism that benefits the visitor as well as local communities. The government is confident that the progress of the state through tourism is unfinished without the idea of inclusion in terms of increased participation of the community in general,” he added.



"Kerala Tourism has always stood a step forward in utilizing the most modern ways of communication and social media platforms in promoting tourism destinations of the state. Adopting emerging technology will further boost the travel and hospitality sector of Kerala, and enable us to reach out to a larger audience," said Dr. Venu.



