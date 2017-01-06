Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS Bihar Government to develop Sikh circuit: CM The state government will develop a Sikh circuit by improving the infrastructure at the gurdwaras at different places in Bihar to attract devotees from all over the world, said Nitish Kumar, Chief Minister, Bihar speaking at the 350th Prakashotsava of Guru Gobind Singh at Gandhi Maidan.



“Considering the fact that Bihar is a significant place for Sikhs as it was visited by Guru Nanak Dev and Guru Teg Bahadur as well, we want to develop all major Sikh shrines in the state to form a Sikh pilgrimage circuit,” he added.



The CM said the Sikh circuit would cover Takhat Sri Harmandir Ji Saheb, Guru Ka Bagh, Bal Leela Gurdwara (all in Patna City), Handi Saheb at Danapur, Guru Teg Bahadur Gurdwara at Gaighat in Patna, Guru Nanak Kund at Rajgir, Gurdwara Pacheesi at Munger and the gurdwaras at Ara, Katihar, Gaya, Nawada, Sasaram and Bhagalpur.



Kumar said a multipurpose centre and a garden would also be developed near Guru Ka Bagh in Patna City. “The preparations for the Prakashotsava started several years ago and despite the constraints like narrow roads to Patna Saheb, the state government did everything to improve the infrastructure. Flyovers were constructed, roads were widened, new drains were constructed and overall infrastructure was improved. We want to develop similar facilities at other gurdwaras in the state,” he said. (Source: TOI)



