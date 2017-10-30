Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS BMC collaborates with MTDC to promote Kala Ghoda Art Gallery As per the Free Press Journal report, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in collaboration with Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC), will soon reopen the art gallery at Kala Ghoda with fresh ideas and promotion techniques. Kiran Dighavkar, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, South Mumbai (A-ward) stated that MTDC would help us to bring artist at Kala Ghoda. “We had meeting with MTDC officials and have asked them to promote the open art gallery. They will do everything so that more artist would come and showcase their artwork,” Dighavkar added.



He further revealed artists from Rajasthan have shown their interest and are willing to showcase their talent at Kala Ghoda this winter. They approached BMC and requested to allot the place where they will design and display their work. Last year, on October 26, Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray inaugurated the open art gallery at Kala Ghoda. The 250-metre long stretch on Kaikashru Dubash Marg at Kala Ghoda catered as the venue for the weekly event. The initiative was started with the goal that artists would be able to take 15 by 15-footboxes on a nominal rent to showcase their art. The civic body launched the initiative to bring traditional art and culture. Making use of open spaces as a medium for community participation, and organising open-air events which includes music and dance performances showcasing traditional, folk and classical art forms besides quilling, diya making, hand-puppet making among others. According to civic officials the open art gallery concept is seasonal.



Kala Ghoda Art Gallery started in October 26, 2016 to provide a platform for budding students from JJ School of Arts, Rachana Sansad and the LS Raheja School of Arts. The event also sees performances by municipal school students and specially- abled children. Thackeray's aim of the initiative was to give Mumbaikars some streets where they can walk and enjoy the weekends as well as give budding artists a space to showcase their artwork.



Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter